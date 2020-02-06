Badal joins call to remove Trotman until investigation completed

Latest update February 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Presidential Candidate of Change Guyana, Robert Badal, has joined the call to have Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, to be removed from the electoral list until an inquiry is completed.
Badal’s requests follow the shocking details revealed in the Global Witness report titled, ‘Signed Away’.
The report, which was released on Monday, has sparked a national debate. It states that Minister Trotman may have ignored critical advice that could have saved Guyana US$55 billion, as well as secure better financial terms than those which exist in the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the Stabroek Block.
“There is widespread public outcry that Guyanese interests have been highly comprised in favour of Big Oil Companies.”
“The process of investigating corrupt practices must be open and transparent. This would require that Minister Trotman be removed from public office and a commission of inquiry undertaken as a matter of urgency,” Badal said yesterday.
According to Global Witness, the negotiations and subsequent signing of the ExxonMobil-Guyana deal was done quickly.
From evidence it saw, negotiations began April 4 or April 5, 2016 at the Exxon headquarters outside Houston, Texas, with Trotman and other officials from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC). The international NGO said that the trip was a glamorous affair.
The transparency body said, “Trotman flew first class, slept in pricey hotels, ate at Joule – Exxon’s exclusive Wolfgang Puck Restaurant – and was chauffeured around in limousines.
“Exxon paid for it all. During this trip, it appears that the Minister and his colleagues did not negotiate a new Stabroek license.”
“Change Guyana is demanding that President Granger immediately remove the Minister from office to facilitate the promised release of information to the public. In addition that he appoints a commission of inquiry to investigate the processes and negotiations leading up to the award of the Stabroek Block oil and gas contract.
“If this inquiry is not done immediately, the conclusion could be drawn that there is a cover up,” Badal contented.
Feb 06, 2020Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind Mommy’s Corner, a non-profitable organisation for the staging of their T20 softball competition which is set for Sunday at Better Hope, East Coast...
Feb 06, 2020
Feb 06, 2020
Feb 06, 2020
Feb 06, 2020
Feb 06, 2020
Last year in my Wednesday, August 14, 2019 column captioned; “The pathetic nonsense Granger’s British advisor uttered,”... more
Many Guyanese suffer from an inferiority complex, particularly when it comes to foreigners. When a local person says something,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If ever there was a time in global politics when governments did not indulge in deliberately and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]