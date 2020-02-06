Latest update February 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Timothy Mc Andrew relishing the Sunday’s challenge

Timothy Mc Andrew has been a consistent competitor at these games from its inception and come Sunday at the National Park Tarmac, the Berbice based athlete is backing himself to finish on the podium.

Timothy Mc Andrew in action at the 2019 competition.

Whilst acknowledging that the field would be very competitive one at this the 6th Kares Crossfit and Lotus Hardware Caribbean Fitness Challenge, Mc Andrew, who has been whipping himself into the best possible shape with the assistance of raining partner Dillon Mahadeo, the reigning champion, is aiming to better his 2nd place finish achieved at the Guyana Fitness Games.
“First I would like to thank God for health and strength and making it possible for me to compete once again. As for training it has been going rough but good so far. A lot of extra hours had to be put in and I’m just trying to avoid any injury.”
Like some of his out of town colleagues, not having the correct equipment in Berbice would have posed another challenge in being properly prepared.
“It’s tiring sometimes because I have to travel from New Amsterdam, Berbice just to get to play around with some of equipment compliments of Crossfit592 and Kares Crossfit Gyms. The competition came early than usual so I had to adjust my training programme to be fit as possible.
I’ll be expecting some fierce competition come the 9th of February as I have competed with a few of the overseas athletes in Trinidad and Suriname, so I know they’re really fit people and not to be underestimated. Once all goes as planned and I keep ahead of the competition, I should be able to make the podium.”
Mc Andrew also informed that he’s never missed any of the local fitness competitions held thus far. (Franklin Wilson)

