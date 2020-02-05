West Demerara Hospital continues to offer 24-hour service – RHO insists

– in wake of reports of nightly closures

By virtue of being a regional hospital, the West Demerara Regional Hospital [WDRH] is mandated to offer secondary level care to patients on a 24-hour basis. However, there are reports that suggest that the Region Three Hospital may be veering off course when it comes to its designated mandate.

There have been reports reaching this publication that the hospital usually closes its gates to the public by a certain time at night, thus causing a number of patients to seek care at alternative health facilities. In addition, reports suggest that by virtue of the hospital being closed, some doctors scheduled to work at the hospital instead render their services at the country’s tertiary institution – the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC].

The complaints about the regional hospital come at a time when the Ministry of Public Health is pushing primary health care nationally.

Given the gravity of the purported situation, this publication decided to seek answers from Regional Health Officer, Dr. Cerdel McWatt.

In commenting, Dr. McWatt called reports of the hospital being closed to the public by a certain time “malicious”, and went on to proclaim that “I don’t know where the claim is coming from that we don’t provide 24-hour services. We

have our on-call rosters, and an observer can also clarify that yes, we do have services offered on a 24-hour basis.”

When asked of the possibility of rostered doctors offering their services at the GPHC, Dr. McWatt admitted, “There might be isolated cases where doctors may do overtime at GPHC, but I can’t think of none presently.” He further explained “…as far as I am concerned, our doctors here, whenever being rostered, do have an on-call facility – a building in which they are forced to remain within the confines of the hospital to attend to patients.”

Insisting that the hospital’s gates are opened to the public on a 24-hour basis, Dr. McWatt made it pellucid that regardless of the time of day, patients can seek the services at the West Demerara Hospital.

The hospital has in place a ‘round the clock’ emergency department which offers services promptly to patients in need, Dr. McWatt insisted. “It can be 10:30pm, 1am or 1:30am we are always opened,” Dr. McWatt assured, adding that “In addition to West Dem Hospital, the Leonora Cottage Hospital [also in Region Three] functions on a 24-hour basis, and patients can visit there; it doesn’t matter the time, the options are wide in terms of what can be acquired.”

In fact, the RHO revealed that within Health Services Region Three, the two facilities [West Demerara Regional and Leonora Cottage] offer level three and level four health care which translate to secondary health care.

Referencing the West Demerara Hospital, Dr. McWatt added “We have our main departments which are gynaecology, general surgery, orthopaedic, paediatric, internal medicine and those give services on a 24 hour basis; there are on-call doctors – general medical practitioners and consultants.”

Speaking of the wide array of services offered at the regional hospital, he revealed “I was actually talking to [the] Obstetrics and Gynaecology Head of Department, who would have related to me that in the ward we only have one bed to spare. In our surgery department, we have a lot of patients rostered in terms of surgical procedures every week…we have more than 50-odd cases pending to be done. We even have patients from Bartica in Region Seven, Region One, Region Two who have been receiving services here…we do deliveries; we do c-sections and not only for patients in Region Three,” said Dr. McWatt.

The hospital also offers other services that are not provided on a 24-hour basis such as rehabilitation and dentistry. “In terms of needs assessment, if a person should visit within the hours when those services are not offered, alternative care is given until that specialty area can be granted within hours,” Dr. McWatt added.

As he debunked claims of a scaled-down operation at the hospital, the RHO added “Wherever these claims are coming from, they have other motives, but most certain I am not bothered by those motives, because I know that we are here to meet the needs of our patients and our mandate is to provide health services that are acceptable to all seeking services here.”

Should the hospital not have the wherewithal to offer all services required by patients, Dr. McWatt said that turning to the GPHC is sometimes warranted. He said for example, “In isolated cases, we may probably not have particular services offered which we would have budgeted for in 2020, and if I can look at some aspects, let’s say CT scan, we don’t have the service within the region, and oftentimes what we would do is go to the GPHC and have the scan done and the patient would return to the region and continue care here.”

But even as he considered the “unfounded” complaints about the West Demerara Hospital’s operation, Dr. McWatt said “I think some of these instances can be misinterpreted by the public to state that we do transfers, and basically it is not a transfer, but it is accessing complementary services within Region Four, and the patient will return to the West Dem Hospital and continue care.”

The operation of the WDRH, like other health facilities, Dr. McWatt said, is guided by the Ministry’s Standards and Technical Department, and all procedures are governed by the said department.

In light of this he revealed that the hospital was earlier this year forced to rely on the GPHC for support for a few days when its main operating theatre was closed, in keeping with the standard operating procedure prescribed by the Standards Department.

“It [the closure] concluded within a few days, and for that period we would have had our patients seeking services at GPHC, and in most instances where surgery would have been offered, the physician at the regional hospital would have accompanied those patients to Georgetown Hospital and intercepted the much-needed surgical intervention with physicians at the GPHC,” said Dr. McWatt.

He has moreover concluded that “There are a lot of things that are happening at the West Dem Hospital; it is vivid [but] I guess the public has been misguided about some of the aspects that go on. The ambit of services of the West Demerara Hospital is being overshadowed by various misconceptions, but that is not the order of the day,” he insisted.