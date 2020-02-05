Three children receive monetary donation from Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Foundation

Latest update February 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Foundation, which is based in New York but has chapters in Guyana and Canada, last Saturday showed their
appreciation for students who have excelled from Linden at last year’s National Grade Six Assessment Examination when a ceremony was held at the Kingdom Style Restaurant in Amelia’s Ward.
The three chosen to receive the cash donation are all twelve year olds attending Queens College, in Georgetown.
They are Taniya Spencer of Danjou Alleye, Wismar, Ravi Rayman of 838 Redwood Crescent Mackenzie and Jasmine Simpson who lives at 126 One Mile Wismar.
The Coordinator for the local chapter of the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Foundation in Linden, Mr. Kevin DeJonge, gave the children and their parents/guardians a background to the man who was Linden’s first national player and about his football prowess on the field and his achievements off the field.
He told them that even if they were not excelling in the field of sport they can be involved in becoming an administrator or even a physiotherapist. He told them that they should be proud recipients for being awarded the tokens for their excellent performances at the National Grade Six Assessment last year.
DeJonge said, “The overseas Chapter congratulates you and urge that this is an opportunity of a life time. All of you attending Queens College and you are representing a rich community in sports.”
