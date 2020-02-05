Latest update February 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Shot bandit from botched Tuschen Robbery makes first court appearance

Feb 05, 2020 News 0

Almost one month after two of his accomplices appeared before a court for the botched robbery at Tuschen on January 3, last, Shaquille Wilbury who was nursing a gunshot wound to his leg made his first court appearance on Monday.
Wilbury appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plea to the indictable charge read to him.
The charge stated that on January 3, 2020, at 5 Star Chinese Restaurant, Wilbury while in the company of others and armed with a gun and a cutlass, robbed Guang Hong Wang of cell phones and cash.
It was also alleged that on the same date and location, while in the company of others and armed with a gun and a cutlass, the gang robbed Navindra Lakahalall of a silver chain and cash.
Earlier in January, Police constable Jonathan Harry, 24, and Akande Ross, 20, of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, were charged. Mark Prince, another member of the gang , was shot dead by a resident who went in aid of the victims.
Police are still on the hunt for the female suspect who was with the men at the time of the robbery.

More in this category

Sports

6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge 2018 champion Delice Adonis going after her 2nd title this Sunday

6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge 2018 champion Delice Adonis...

Feb 05, 2020

By Franklin Wilson Come Sunday February 9th, 2020, Crossfit 592 athlete, Delice Adonis, who has finished on the podium ever since her debut in the sport of Crossfit, will be going for her second...
Read More
Three children receive monetary donation from Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond Foundation

Three children receive monetary donation from...

Feb 05, 2020

All set for Rising Sun horserace meet on Sunday

All set for Rising Sun horserace meet on Sunday

Feb 05, 2020

Murray & Bushell capture second Trophy Stall doubles title at Le Resouvenir Court

Murray & Bushell capture second Trophy Stall...

Feb 05, 2020

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

Feb 05, 2020

FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions four players for involvement in Match Manipulation

FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions four...

Feb 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019