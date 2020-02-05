Shot bandit from botched Tuschen Robbery makes first court appearance

Almost one month after two of his accomplices appeared before a court for the botched robbery at Tuschen on January 3, last, Shaquille Wilbury who was nursing a gunshot wound to his leg made his first court appearance on Monday.

Wilbury appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plea to the indictable charge read to him.

The charge stated that on January 3, 2020, at 5 Star Chinese Restaurant, Wilbury while in the company of others and armed with a gun and a cutlass, robbed Guang Hong Wang of cell phones and cash.

It was also alleged that on the same date and location, while in the company of others and armed with a gun and a cutlass, the gang robbed Navindra Lakahalall of a silver chain and cash.

Earlier in January, Police constable Jonathan Harry, 24, and Akande Ross, 20, of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, were charged. Mark Prince, another member of the gang , was shot dead by a resident who went in aid of the victims.

Police are still on the hunt for the female suspect who was with the men at the time of the robbery.