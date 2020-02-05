Second person remanded for Berbice hotel double-murder

By Trishan Craig

A 16-year-old was yesterday remanded to prison for the double-murder at a No.62 Village, Corentyne hotel last December. His matter was heard in camera before Magistrate Annette Singh in the Juvenile’s courtroom in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Members of the public along with media operatives were not allowed in the courtroom at the time of the hearing.

According to information reaching this publication, the teen was not required to enter a plea to the charge as it was made indictable.

It was alleged that between December 19 and December 27, 2019 at Sunsplash Hotel Corentyne, he murdered Harry Persaud Prashad and Vivekanand Brijbassi.

The matter was adjourned to February 12, when the accused will make another appearance, this time at the No.51 Magistrate Court.

Two days ago Alvin Druean, a 46-year-old farmer of No.65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was arraigned for the same murders, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He was also remanded to prison and will make a second appearance at the same court as the teen on the aforementioned date.

The bodies of Brijbassi called “Veka” and his workman Prashad called “Guana” were discovered decomposed in the Sunsplash Hotel and Resort.

Brijbassi and Prashad’s bodies were found in the upper flat of the two-storey business place. Several parts of their bodies were missing and police had said based on the state their bodies were in “they were tortured” during the ordeal. The building was also completely ransacked.

Brijbassi had returned to Guyana in early December 2019 with the intention of refurbishing his hotel and have it up and running again. Just a few days after his return, the victim was killed along with his workman, who normally stayed at the building when Brijbassi was overseas.

The hotel owner was last seen by his sister on the December 16, 2019 while Prashad was last seen some three weeks prior by relatives living in Port Mourant.