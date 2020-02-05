Region bids farewell to Brynmor Pollard, SC

Latest update February 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
President David Granger on Monday afternoon, attended the Service of Thanksgiving celebrating the life of Brynmor Thornton Inniss Pollard, OR, CCH, SC at the Smith’s Memorial Congregational Church, Brickdam.
Pollard worked at the Caribbean Community Secretariat (CARICOM) as General Counsel.
At the Secretariat, he assisted in the harmonisation of the region’s Companies Law, and provided assistance to the Constitutional Assembly of Namibia, South West Africa, which was poised to attain independence at the time. He was also a leading participant in the efforts of the Council of Legal Education and its two law schools in Trinidad and Jamaica.
Pollard served as the Vice-Chairman of the Juridical Committee of the Organisation of American States (OAS) from 2000 – 2002 and the Judicial Service Committee of Guyana; he demitted that office in 2010.
For his outstanding contributions in the field of law at the national, regional, Commonwealth and international levels, Pollard was conferred the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH) and later in 2015, with the Order of Roraima.
He died on January 24, 2020.
Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley also attended the Thanksgiving Service.
