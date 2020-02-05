Murray & Bushell capture second Trophy Stall doubles title at Le Resouvenir Court

Despite spirited challenge from ‘Squash pair’ Fernandes and Jeffery

Watched by a large and raucous crowd, the multitalented Nicolette Fernandes and Kristian Jeffrey, her partner on the squash court, lost a gruelling encounter against Ronald Murray and Fiona Bushell in the Trophy Stall Mixed Doubles tennis final on Sunday afternoon at the Le Resouvenir Tennis Court on the East Coast of Demerara.

The Squash champions and former Sportsman and Sportswoman of the year, Fernandes, (who also plays Hockey) and Jeffery, a top motor racer, threw everything they had at their skilful opponents but the squash champions failed to negotiate the big serving and superior net play of their opponents.

Murray in particular, with his heavy spin serves was more than a handful for the Tennis debutants and they won the first set 6-3 as they effectively countered the heavy slice and retrieval game of their ‘squash’ opponents.

The experienced tennis pair maintained their intensity and easily won the second set 6-1 despite some entertaining play from the extremely fit Fernandes in particular, who had energy to spare despite the sweltering heat.

This was Murray’s second title in two days after he had emerged victorious in the Men’s Over-35 Doubles category with Leyland Leacock.

The pair overcame a spirited effort from former winners Sandeep Chand/Andre Lopes as each player held serve in the first set up to 5 all before a single service break determined the outcome at 7-5. Good serving and volleying by Murray and Leacock helped the pair secure the title with a 6-2 scoreline as their opponents also had problems with their big serves.

Both teams had previously scored two wins each in the round robin format for the Over-35 category. In third place was Vladimir Permyakov / Navinith Hedge who turned back the challenge of Steve David Lange/ Rafael Nunez in a competitive match 6-4 7-5.

In the other matches played over the weekend, Andre Lopes and Sandeep Chand booked a spot in the Men’s Doubles final overcoming Javed Khan and Kevin Mattai 6-1 6-2, while in the other semi-final Leyland Leacock and top junior Jordan Beaton overcome the talented pair of 16-year-olds Joshua Kalekeyzi and Viraj Sharma.

However, despite some excellent points by the youngsters, they were not able to put together good games and lost 6-2 6-1.

Kalekeyzi and Sharma had earlier defeat

ed David Lange and Rafael Nunez 6-3 6-3 in their quarter finals match, whilst Khan and Mattai defeated the father and son pair of Surendra and Adesh Khayyam.

The Men’s Doubles finals will be played at the Le Resouvenir Tennis Courts from 7:00 PM today and will feature Leyland Leacock and Jordan Beaton facing off with Andre Lopes and Sandeep Chand.

Results

Men’s Doubles Joshua Kalekyezi /Viraj Sharma def Steve David Lange / Rafael Nunez

6-3 6-3.

Men’s Doubles Javed Khan/ Kevin Mattai def Surendra Khayyam /Adesh Khayyam 6-1 6-1

Over 35 Men’s Doubles Leyland Leacock / Ronald Murray def Andre Lopes /Sandeep Chand 7-5 6-2.

Over 35 Men’s Doubles Vladimir Permyakov / Navinith Hedge def Steve David Longe / Rafeal Nunez 6-4 7-5.

Mixed Doubles Finals Ronald Murray/ Fiona Bushell def Kristian Jeffrey/ Nicolette Fernandes 6-3 6-1.

Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals Leyland Leacock/Jordan Beaton def Joshua.Kalelyezi/Viraj. Sharma 6-2 6-1. (Sean Devers)