Home owner slams window on intruder’s hand

An intended home intruder had more than a painful experience yesterday around 14:30hrs, after he was severely injured while trying to gain access to someone’s home.

Due to the injuries he sustained, the suspect, who has been identified as 23-year-old Jerold Shaw, is presently under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Reports indicate that Shaw was trying to enter the home of 58-year-old Janice Leitch, located at 158 West Front Road. However, while trying to gain access to the woman’s home through a window that was left open, the suspect got an agonizing surprise.

In an interview, Ms. Leitch stated that at the time of the incident she was sitting in her home watching television when she saw someone pushing their hand into her home. Seeing this, she went over to the window and slammed it shut.

According to sources, after the window came down on his hand, Shaw fainted due to the excruciating pain, and later regained consciousness.

He reportedly suffered three fractures in parts of his left hand.

Ms. Leitch further stated that after the incident the police were contacted and they assisted in taking the injured man to the hospital.

When contacted, a police source told Kaieteur News that when ranks arrived at the scene of the incident, the suspect was lying on the ground, beneath the window, crying out for pain.

The matter is being investigated.