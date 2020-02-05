Gambling dispute leaves one dead

An argument after a gambling session between two shop owners has left one dead and another arrested with the possibility of facing a murder charge.

The dead man was identified as 28-year-old Raymond Leitch, a miner, of 2022 Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The incident reportedly occurred on Monday at Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni, Region Seven.

According to police, the men are both shop owners in Quartzstone Backdam, and their shops are located a mere 50 feet from each other. On the day in question, the two men were engaged in a heated gambling session along with two other men.

The suspect’s reputed wife told police that an argument ensued between the two shop owners over the payment of winnings earned during the game. That argument quickly turned physical and the men were said to have returned to their respective businesses, while the two others returned to their camps.

But the argument did not stop there. The two men continued to hurl expletives at each other for a few minutes before things got bloody.

Police stated that the suspect, identified as a 34-year-old Haslington, East Coast Demerara resident, pulled out his work-issued 9mm Taurus Pistol and shot Leitch to his chest.

Workers in the area summoned a helicopter to transport the injured man to receive medical attention.

His body was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was arrested at the Ogle Airport and police took possession of the firearm.

Investigations are ongoing.