Election ballots set to arrive tomorrow – GECOM CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield told media operatives yesterday that the commission is anticipating the arrival of printed ballots by tomorrow, even as steps are taken to gazette the polling stations identified for elections.

According to Lowenfield, there are 2,352 polling stations, inclusive of 131 private residences. He said that most of the polling stations that are private residences are in Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica), and along the East Coast Demerara Corridor, there are 91 such stations.

Giving an update on the preparations for the joint services polls, Lowenfield disclosed too that members of the disciplined forces are scheduled to cast their ballots on February 21, 2020.

According to GECOM‘s calculation approximately 7,000 officers from the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force and Guyana Prison Service were expected to vote at 63 locations countrywide.

“So, as far as our arrangements go, we are at a safe place,” Lowenfield said.

Meanwhile on the topic of dual citizenship, the CEO said that the commission is still to make a determination on the way forward as it relates to the three candidates whose nomination declarations have raised concerns.

The three candidates – Lenox Shuman, Dr. Vishnu Bandhu and Dr .Valerie Leung – were identified as the Presidential candidates of the Liberty and Justice Party, (LJP), United Republican Party, (URP) and People’s Republic Party (PRP).

However according to the Constitution of Guyana persons who are holders of dual citizenship cannot be Members of Parliament.

The Act reads, “No person shall be qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly who is, by virtue of his own act, under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state.”

All three party leaders were expected to present an explanation on the issue to the Commission

Both Shuman and Bandhu have since told reporters that they had relinquished foreign citizenship—something GECOM has said is disputable.

As it relates to Dr. Leung, it is unclear if she had ever made any attempts to relinquish her citizenship.