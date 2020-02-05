Ecuadorian jailed for illegal entry

The court was yesterday told that an Ecuadorian national, upon being arrested for illegal entry to Guyana, told the police that he did not have a passport, after arriving here from three countries.

Julio Marceas appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. When the charge was read to the defendant through the aid of a Spanish interpreter, he pleaded guilty to the offence.

It was stated that on December 15, 2019, at Lethem, Marceas entered Guyana by crossing a land frontier and did not present himself to an immigration officer.

According to the facts of the prosecution, the 25-year-old accused was stopped on February 1, last. He was a passenger in a route 94 minibus which police ranks from the Mabura Police Outpost intercepted while carrying out a stop and search exercise.

The accused was asked to present his travel documents, however he told the ranks his passport was lost.

Marceas was then escorted to the Central Immigration and Passport Office. Investigations were carried out, and it was revealed that he was illegal in the country. He was later charged for the offence.

When given a chance to address the court, Marceas, with the Spanish interpreter’s assistance, stated, “I came through from Brazil to Lethem in search of employment. I didn’t know I was committing an offence.”

He further mentioned that he has been in Guyana for six weeks and the same for Cuba and Brazil.

Following questions asked about having any details of the accused from Interpol, it was noted that no checks were made as yet. The magistrate ordered that this should be done, as she imposed a two-month prison sentence on the accused.

She then told him that after serving his sentence he will be escorted to the nearest port of exit to be deported back to his country.