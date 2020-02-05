Latest update February 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Video footage sends bag snatcher to jail

Feb 05, 2020 News 0

The Guyana Police Force is calling on citizens who possess surveillance cameras on their homes and businesses that may have captured a crime to keep the footage and hand it over so that it may be used as evidence.

Quesi Jordon

This was after a bag snatcher was yesterday sentenced to six months in prison after he was unable to dispute his face being caught on closed circuit television (CCTV) while in the act.
Nineteen-year-old Quesi Jordon, a labourer of lot 123 Hill Street, Albouystown, appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the charge read to him.
The court heard that the suspect, on December 6, 2019, snatched one Guess handbag containing personal items from a woman’s car. The theft occurred on Ruimveldt Public Road while the victim was proceeding south in slow-moving traffic.
Kaieteur News was informed that the traumatized female victim promptly reported the matter and a Detective Sergeant commenced an investigation during which CCTV footage was retrieved some distance from where the crime occurred.
That footage showed a male riding through a street with a bag identical to that stolen from the victim.
The suspect was arrested and appeared in court on December 9, 2019, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison.
When the case was called again for the disclosure of statements and the video footage, the accused sung a different tune and pleaded guilty to the offence, apparently realizing that the evidence gathered by the prosecution was very compelling.
He was sentenced to six months in prison.
None of the items stolen were recovered.

 

New 2019