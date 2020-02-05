All set for Rising Sun horserace meet on Sunday

Banks DIH Trophy Stall among major sponsors

All systems are in place for the Rising Sun Turf Club in collaboration with Banks DIH Limited, Trophy Stall, Jumbo Jet and some other sponsors horserace meet on Sunday at the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast Berbice.

Six races have been carded for the event and close to $3M in cash, trophies and other prizes are up for the takings.

The Main event will be for animals classified G and lower for a winning take of $400,000 and trophy over 1400M.

The other events listed on Sunday are – The event for H3 maiden and lower which has a winning take of $300,000 and trophy over 1400M.

The race for three years old Open Guyana Bred animals will also be contested for a winning purse of $300,000 and trophy over 1100M.

The K and lower event will see the animals racing over 1100M for a winner’s take of $200,000 and trophy.

The L and lower Open animals will be galloping for a bounty of $150,000 and trophy in an 1100M contest.

The L class maiden horses have a winning prize of $125,000 and trophy to aim for as they compete in another 1100M event.

Last minute information can be had by contacting Fazal Habibulla on Telephone 657-7010 for any details on the meet. Entries closed on Sunday last. Race time is 13:00hrs.