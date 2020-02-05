6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge 2018 champion Delice Adonis going after her 2nd title this Sunday

By Franklin Wilson

Come Sunday February 9th, 2020, Crossfit 592 athlete, Delice Adonis, who has finished on the podium ever since her debut in the sport of Crossfit,

will be going for her second title at the 6th Kares Crossfit and Lotus Hardware Caribbean Fitness Challenge comes off at the National Park Tarmac.

One of Guyana’s most decorated females in the sport which is relatively new to Guyana; Adonis also has the distinction of representing the Golden Arrowhead at the Reebok CrossFit Games, the world’s premier event which she has again qualified for this year having made her debut last year.

In 2017 Adonis was 2nd, one year later she copped the first place, while last year she had to settle for the 3rd place but this year, the modest Adonis has eyes set on the top podium position, once again.

The 22 year-old disclosed that a few weeks ago she picked up an injury which has curtailed her training schedule somewhat: “Training has been slow due to an injury sustained a few weeks ago but obviously, the intention every time I compete is to make it on to the podium and that still remains the same goal this year.”

The 2019 winner, Suriname’s Ava Zalman will not be here to defend her title so the battle to this spot will be amongst Adonis and nine (9) other females (including other Surinamese) who will all be hoping to gain the upper hand after event one which is set for Sunday morning from 06:30hrs at the National Park, registration commencing at 06:00hrs.

With a time cap of 30-minutes, athletes would be involved in a one mile odd object carry (20lbs, 40lbs); 75 overhead squats (55lbs, 75lbs) and cap it off with a one mile run; this event would be only for athletes.

Competition will continue from 13:00hrs where spectators are expected to be out in their numbers to absorb the action and cheer the athletes on.