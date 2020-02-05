$630M estimated for services required by NDIA

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬bids for services required for the National Drainage & Irrigation Authority (NDIA). The engineer’s estimates are $630M in total.

Ministry of Agriculture: National Drainage & Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic mini-excavators in Region 3

Operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators and pontoon to dredge outfall within Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10

Operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic mini-excavators along ECD, Region 4

Operation, serving and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators and pontoon to dredge outfall within Georgetown, Region 4

Operation, serving and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators, track- type dozer and motor grader in Region 2

Transportation of fuel and lubricants for NDIA: Lot 1- Region 3; Lot 2, Region 4; Lot 3, Region 5

Operation, serving and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators, track type dozer and motor grader in Region 3

Operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators, track- type dozer and motor grader along EBD in Region 4

Operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic mini-excavators, track- type dozer and motor grader along EBD, Region 4

Operation, serving and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators, track-type dozer and motor grader along ECD in Region 4

Operations and security of NDIA mobile and fixed pumps within Regions 2, 3 and 4

Operation, serving and monitoring of NDIA mini-excavators, Region 5

Operation, servicing and monitoring of NDIA hydraulic excavators, track- type dozer and motor grader