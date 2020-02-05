2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship

Guyana among 20 Concacaf MAs whose Provisional Rosters announced

Miami, FL – Concacaf revealed the preliminary player rosters submitted by the 20 participating Member Associations for the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship, scheduled for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic from the February 22 to March 8, 2020.

In accordance with the competition regulations, the submitted rosters will serve as the basis for the final 20-player lists for each team.

The final 20-player rosters will be revealed by Concacaf a week prior to the start of the competition. After the official announcement, only injury-related changes will be allowed, up until 24 hours before each team’s first match and any injury replacements must come from the preliminary player roster.

The provisional rosters have been selected and submitted by each Participating Member Associations and are published as such. In order to be eligible to play in the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship all players are subject to and must fully comply with the criteria stipulated in the applicable FIFA player eligibility regulations.

The 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship will kick off with an initial group stage between 16 teams. After round-robin play, the top three teams in each of the groups will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four qualifiers winners – Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenada.

All knockout round matches (round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and final) will be played in a single match elimination format, with the finalist and the third-place match winner qualifying to the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup 2020.

Guyana’s preliminary player roster:

Position First name Common name Date of birth

Midfielder Horicia Adams 04.09.2001

Forward Shanice Alferd 29.08.2001

Forward Alleia Alleyne 28.06.2003

Midfielder Samantha Banfield 17.02.2004

Midfielder Jaida Brooks 19.07.2004

Goalkeeper Deekola Chester 04.04.2003

Forward Shamya Daniels 8.08.2004

Defender Hailey David 15.03.2002

Midfielder Tori Denobrega 09.05.2002

Midfielder Brianne Desa 06.07.2000

Midfielder Ashaya Doobay 03.08.2003

Goalkeeper Raven Edwards-Doedall 14.05.2000

Defender Shontel Greene 09.03.2001

Defender Hasha Holder 12.11.2003

Defender Anaya Johnson 01.01.2003

Defender Kiana Khedoo 16.12.2002

Midfielder Jenea Knight 25.05.2003

Midfielder Stefani Kouzas 10.01.2002

Midfielder Serena McDonald 01.08.2002

Defender Jessica Myers 04.09.2002

Forward Aubrey Narine 24.05.2002

Goalkeeper Anessa O’Brien 27.04.2002

Goalkeeper Sonaya O’Neil 06.08.2003

Midfielder Nyla Oppenheimer 19.07.2002

Defender Sydney Puddicombe 02.01.2002

Midfielder Nailah Rowe 10.09.2001

Forward Makalya Rudder 01.07.2001

Defender Rory Scott 26.02.2003

Midfielder Tiandi Smith 24.11.2001

Midfielder Latesha Sutherland 31.05.2003

Forward Shanic Thornhill 26.11.2003

Defender Rylee Traicoff 09.11.2001

Forward Jalade Trim 27.06.2005

Midfielder Jade Vuyfhuis 27.11.2001

Goalkeeper Taylor White 11.10.2000