Wellman Masters overcome Regal Masters in GSCL Inc T20 final

Wellman Masters defeated Regal Masters by one run to win final of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc T20 competition which was contested on Sunday last at Everest Cricket Club.

Batting first, Wellman Masters lost Hardat Heeranandan run out for five and Troy Lewis caught off Tyrone Sanasie for eight to leave the score at 33-2.

Rawl Reid made a quick-fire 18 with three sixes, while Ramdeen was taken off Saheed Mohamed for 22.

Following their departure, Regal Masters’ bowlers restrict the scoring somewhat, but useful contributions from Wayne Jones (18), Lloyd Ruplall (12), Greg De Franca (10), Nandram Samlall (10) and Seeraj Bhimsain (10) saw Wellman Masters to 134-9. Ricky Persaud captured 3-17 and Mahendra Hardyal 2-45.

In reply, Regal Masters lost Unnis Yusuf run out for one and Rudolph Baker for 11 to be reduced to 20-2. Troy Lewis then removed David Harper (10) and Eric Thomas (00), while Mahase Chunilall was caught off Reid for 20, leaving their team in some trouble at 50-5.

However, Saheed Mohamed and Eon Abel resurrected the chase with level-headed batting as they added 46 for the sixth wicket. Abel was caught off Imtiaz Mohamed for 33 with one four and three sixes before Tyrone Sanasie departed for 12.

With Regal Masters needing 14 from two overs, Hardyal struck two sweetly timed boundaries through cover before Mohamed was run out for 22 with two fours. Wayne Jones was entrusted to bowl the last over with four needed; he leaked two from five balls before uprooting the stumps of Lynden Lyght (00) with the last ball as Regal Masters finished on 133-9. Hardyal remained unbeaten on 11 as Lewis claimed 2-27.

Earlier, Wellman Masters beat Fisherman Masters by six wickets in the lone semi final. Fisherman Masters took first strike and made 95 all out in 15.3 overs. D. Thomas made 37 as Lakeram Singh bagged 4-21 and Sheldon Perch 2-7.

Wellman Masters responded with 96-4 in 16.3 overs. Suresh Ramdeen made 23; De Franca scored 22, Lewis and Reid 15 each. Thomas took 2-8.