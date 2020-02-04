Two political parties fighting fuh a dead man

If anybody think when dem dead dem gon get off from de election campaign dem got to think again. Death ain’t gon save you from de political rally. Don’t feel you missing de campaign if you dead now. De coalition bringing de campaign to you funeral.

In fact, bright and early tomorrow a coalition campaigner name Annette heading to Le Repentir to hold a rally. De main person who gon be de target gon be some man name Raymond but who everybody know as James.

De whole thing begin when Annette decide to mek a speech at a man name James funeral. She wait till de man dead to change he name to Raymond. She seh how de man was a big comrade and a supporter of de coalition.

But dem boys suddenly find out dat two political parties fighting over de poor man. Romel see wha Annette do; he hear she seh how de man was a supporter of she party. Dat is when he claim how de man was a staunch supporter of Jagdeo party.

Well de man certainly can’t vote in any elections pon dis earth so dem boys want to know why two big political parties got to fight over de man support. Dem boys seh when two people fighting over a dead then things really bad.

Dem seh dem wouldn’t be surprised if somebody tun up wid de man name and vote in de elections. People already seeing de trend. People got more than one name and dem using de name when it suit dem.

A man join wid some people to commit a robbery. When he see he friends get ketch and dem end up in front de magistrate and get jail, he run in de bush. Dat is when he change he name.

He get in anodda story and he use de next name. But dem police ain’t stupid. Dem hold he after he jook up anodda man. Now he gone to jail wid he old name and he awaiting sentence under he new name.

He wouldn’t come out of jail till after de elections suh he can’t use dem two names; he gon got to find a new one.