Suspect nabbed one day after stabbing twin brother to death

After being on the run for 24 hours, 44-year-old Kennedy Jacob was nabbed by police. He was said to have stabbed his twin brother to death during a drunken argument.

Kaieteur News had reported that police are investigating the murder of a 44-year-old labourer whose motionless body was discovered lying on the Soesdyke Public Road on Saturday.

Police identified the slain man as Winford Jacob, of Bonking Sand Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara and Blueberry Hill, Linden.

The suspect, said to be Kennedy Jacob, also 44, is from Blueberry Hill, Linden.

Police said that the two brothers and the victim’s wife had been drinking at a Soesdyke bar, but left for home at around 02:30 hrs.

During the journey, Winford Jacob, the suspect, and his twin got into an argument over Winford’s constant abuse of his sibling’s sister-in-law. A fight ensued, during which Winford allegedly attacked his brother with a bottle.

In retaliation, the suspect, who had a knife, allegedly stabbed his brother to the right armpit and upper chest. He then fled towards the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The mortally wounded brother was later found lying facedown on the southern parapet of the Soesdyke Public Road. He was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.