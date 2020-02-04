Latest update February 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Pistol competition fires off GSSF 2020 calendar

Feb 04, 2020 Sports 0

The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation commenced shooting activities with a January Practice Session and thereafter its first Match for 2020 on Saturday 1st February, 2020, when they hosted the 5th Annual P&P Insurance Brokers & Consultants sponsored Pistol Match at the GDF Yarrowkabra Range. The event saw local shooters testing their skills.

P&P at Range 2020 – Prize Winners and Participants of the 2020 P&P sponsored GSSF’s Steel Challenge Match. (Photo: Renita & Jeff)

Opening remarks were made by Match Director, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon who then introduced Range Master, Mr. Dallas Thomas, who in turn reminded participants of the safety rules and the Match was declared open by Match Director Mrs. Persaud-McKinnon.
The four stage match consisted of sanctioned S.C.S.A. stages, namely Accelerator, Roundabout, Pendulum and Smoke & Hope. With safety and efficiency in mind, shooters were placed into two squads, thereby shooting two separate stages simultaneously.
The competition requirements were as simple as the scoring: the shooter would assume his/her position in a 3 feet square shooting box with hands above their shoulders, upon the beep of the electronic timer, he/she would then draw their firearm and shoot at the targets, the timer stops when the shooter hits the stop plate.
The Stats Officer for this match was Dr. Pravesh Harry, who released the results as follows:
Limited Division
1st – Ryan McKinnon (69.35 seconds)
2nd – John Phang (83.33 seconds)
3rd – Pravesh Harry (83.43 seconds)
Production Division Winners:
Production Division
1st – Rajiv Latchana (82.23 seconds)
2nd – Andrew Phang (92.16 seconds)
3rd – Michael Blake (109.02 seconds)
The Board of Directors wishes to commend the Match Director, Range Master, Stats Officer, Range Officers and the shooters for ensuring an efficient event. Special thanks also to the Guyana Defence Force, Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West, Col. Skeete of the GDF, Commissioner of Police Mr. Leslie James, the ranks of TSU and the Guyana Police Force, the Media and GSSF members for their support in promoting practical shooting locally. Sincere thanks were extended to CEO, Messrs. Bishwa and Vikash Panday of P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd.
For more information on the G.S.S.F. and Complete Results on the match, please visit our website www.GuyanaSportShooting.com
The GSSF, an affiliate of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA), will continue to host this action-packed shooting sport for local pistol shooters by organising such matches on a regular basis.

More in this category

Sports

Wellman Masters overcome Regal Masters in GSCL Inc T20 final

Wellman Masters overcome Regal Masters in GSCL Inc T20 final

Feb 04, 2020

Wellman Masters defeated Regal Masters by one run to win final of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc T20 competition which was contested on Sunday last at Everest Cricket Club. Batting...
Read More
Johnson grabs Men’s U21 singles title; Van Lange is B Class winner

Johnson grabs Men’s U21 singles title; Van...

Feb 04, 2020

6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Kellon Reid preparing for anticipated explosive showdown; aspires for podium finish

6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Kellon Reid...

Feb 04, 2020

P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Pistol competition fires off GSSF 2020 calendar

P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Pistol...

Feb 04, 2020

GFF donated lights presented to Bartica community

GFF donated lights presented to Bartica community

Feb 04, 2020

GDF 2nd Lieutenant Jermaine Slater is new GABA President

GDF 2nd Lieutenant Jermaine Slater is new GABA...

Feb 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019