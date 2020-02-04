P&P Insurance Brokers’ Annual Pistol competition fires off GSSF 2020 calendar

The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation commenced shooting activities with a January Practice Session and thereafter its first Match for 2020 on Saturday 1st February, 2020, when they hosted the 5th Annual P&P Insurance Brokers & Consultants sponsored Pistol Match at the GDF Yarrowkabra Range. The event saw local shooters testing their skills.

Opening remarks were made by Match Director, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon who then introduced Range Master, Mr. Dallas Thomas, who in turn reminded participants of the safety rules and the Match was declared open by Match Director Mrs. Persaud-McKinnon.

The four stage match consisted of sanctioned S.C.S.A. stages, namely Accelerator, Roundabout, Pendulum and Smoke & Hope. With safety and efficiency in mind, shooters were placed into two squads, thereby shooting two separate stages simultaneously.

The competition requirements were as simple as the scoring: the shooter would assume his/her position in a 3 feet square shooting box with hands above their shoulders, upon the beep of the electronic timer, he/she would then draw their firearm and shoot at the targets, the timer stops when the shooter hits the stop plate.

The Stats Officer for this match was Dr. Pravesh Harry, who released the results as follows:

Limited Division

1st – Ryan McKinnon (69.35 seconds)

2nd – John Phang (83.33 seconds)

3rd – Pravesh Harry (83.43 seconds)

Production Division Winners:

Production Division

1st – Rajiv Latchana (82.23 seconds)

2nd – Andrew Phang (92.16 seconds)

3rd – Michael Blake (109.02 seconds)

The Board of Directors wishes to commend the Match Director, Range Master, Stats Officer, Range Officers and the shooters for ensuring an efficient event. Special thanks also to the Guyana Defence Force, Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West, Col. Skeete of the GDF, Commissioner of Police Mr. Leslie James, the ranks of TSU and the Guyana Police Force, the Media and GSSF members for their support in promoting practical shooting locally. Sincere thanks were extended to CEO, Messrs. Bishwa and Vikash Panday of P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd.

For more information on the G.S.S.F. and Complete Results on the match, please visit our website www.GuyanaSportShooting.com

The GSSF, an affiliate of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA), will continue to host this action-packed shooting sport for local pistol shooters by organising such matches on a regular basis.