Man running from jail sentence captured under another name

A 23-year-old shopkeeper was yesterday sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for an armed robbery. The man and four others were found guilty of the offence in 2018; while the other defendants were jailed the shopkeeper was sentenced in absentia.

The man told the court that when he found out that the other defendants in the matter were sentenced, he went i

nto the interior to work and never came back to Georgetown.

It was highlighted that by the prosecutor that a wanted bulletin was issued for Shadrack King, of 552 Kaneville, Grove East Bank Demerara. However, when King was arrested by the police on Sunday last, he was found under the name Mark King.

The police arrested King for allegedly stabbing a man in December 2019.

The defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, when he pleaded guilty to the wounding charge, which alleges that on December 7, 2019, at Mowasi Landing, Essequibo Magisterial District, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Stevie Morrison with intent to maim disable, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, about 22:00hrs King was at Mowasie Landing imbibing alcohol when he approached the virtual complainant with a broken bottle and the virtual complainant then armed himself with a cutlass and raised it at the defendant.

The court heard that King ran away and later returned armed with a ice-pick which he used to inflict several stab wounds on Morrison before making good his escape. Morrison went to Mahdia Police Station where he made a report.

Morrison was later taken to the Mahdia Hospital where he was treated for small puncture wounds and scratches. King, who was in hiding, was arrested by plainclothes police on Sunday when they visited the shop which he operates in Mahdia.

King then said, “Everything that police just say is wrong…I was drinking and after I confronted my girlfriend, Teresa, about being involved with another man that was at the bar, he [Morrison] pick up story and jump in and start telling me how I’m a p**** watcher.”

“He chop me first your worship…a long chop to on my left hand and I pull out my ice-pick and defend myself.”

King added that after the incident, his father came out and wrapped his arm with a jersey and Morrison went to the station and made a report.

The prosecutor then reported that the defendant was sentenced to serve 18 months in 2014 for an armed robbery charge and 12 months in 2018 for a similar charge.

“It was five of us and when I heard them man get sentence, I didn’t go back to court. I go in the bush and I never came back.”

After the defendant’s explanation Chief Magistrate McLennan entered a not guilty plea based on his explanation before she sentenced him to spend 12 months for the armed robbery charge. King is expected to make his next court appearance for the wounding charge on February 7, 2020.