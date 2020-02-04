Johnson grabs Men’s U21 singles title; Van Lange is B Class winner

Latest update February 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Elishaba Johnson turned in yet another outstanding performance to win the Men’s U21 singles title, while Jonathan Van Lange copped gold in the B
Class open when the curtains came down on the Guyana Table Tennis Association National championship on Sunday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
In one of the most exciting contest of the evening, Johnson defeated Jonathan Van Lange by four sets to two in the men’s U21 singles.
Van Lange bounced back to win the B Class open title by beating Johnson 4-2 in another thrilling contest.
Kyle Chung won the C Class open with a 3-2 victory over Troy Mc Rae, while Christopher Franklin carted off the Men’s singles title; he defeated Shemar Britton 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 11-7 and 11-7 in the final.
Natalie Cummings grabbed gold in the women’s round robin category. She overcame Thuraia Thomas 3-0, Crystal Melville 3-0 and Jasmine Billingy 3-0. Thomas placed second after beating Melville 3-1 and Billingy 3-0, while Melville placed third with a 2-1 win over Billingy. (Zaheer Mohamed)
