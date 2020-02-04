GFF donated lights presented to Bartica community

The President of the Bartica Football Association (BFA), Mr. Alden Marslowe, handed over eight 1500-watts flood lights to His Worship, Mayor Gifford Marshall, on behalf of the GFF President, Wayne Forde.

The presentation was made at the Bartica Community Centre Ground yesterday in the presence of Director of Sports, Christopher Jones, and other BFA and Municipality officials.

Mayor Marshall expressed his gratitude for the timely donation and reassured the BFA President of his council’s commitment and support for the development of football throughout the Region.

Forde, for his part, said this donation speaks of the strength of partnership to advance football development: “This is yet another example of the tremendous impact meaningful collaboration could have on football development. I wish to use this opportunity to thank the Bartica Community, the Mayor and the Regional Chairman for their support in making the GFF Super 16 Cup fixture, which was played on December 21, 2019 successful. Our intention is to lift the profile of the BFA in this year’s Super 16 Cup, launch the 2020 Super 16 Cup at Bartica and playing the opening fixture at the Community Ground.”

The lights will be added to those recently installed by the Council to improve the lighting quality at the Bartica Community Ground, which is the premier facility in the Region.