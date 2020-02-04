Gayadin, George and Prashad Flight champions in exciting 2nd Joe Solomon Golf Classic

Mike Gayadin, Paton George and Patrick Prashad delivered superb performances on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club to emerge as their Flight champions in another refreshing Joe Solomon classic tournament. Kudos to Patrick Prashad, who in the first Joe Solomon Classic of Monday, May 27, 2019, was winner of his Flight, while Ian Gouveia and Troy Cadogan were winners of the other two Flights.

Joseph Stanislaus Solomon, born in 1930 at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, is a Guyanese and West Indian cricketing icon – contemporary with Sir Gary Sobers and Frank Worrell, Rohan Kanhai and Basil Butcher – who in 27 Test matches for the West Indies from 1958 to 1965, amassed a record 1326 runs, mainly from number six and seven in the batting line-up. Joe, who also played first-class cricket for Guyana from 1956 to 1969, is the only player in first-class cricket history to score three centuries in their first three innings for then British Guiana – doing so in the 1956/57 series. (Batting in three successive first-class test matches at Bourda, in October 1956 he scored 114 not out on his first class debut for Guyana vs Jamaica, next he scored 108 for Guyana vs Barbados, then he went on to score his third successive first class century for Guyana vs Pakistan.)

Joe, after 1969 served invariably as a Selector on the selection panel for the West Indies team, as Chairman of the Guyana Cricket Board and as coach of a local cricket team in Guyana. In addition, he has been (along with his brother Maurice) a member and supporter of the Lusignan Golf Club for over 30 years, and is now an honorary life member of the Lusignan Golf Club.

While this tournament was the first of its kind in recognition of the contribution of life members of the Lusignan Golf Club – Doreen DeCaires, Hemraj Kissoon, Maurice Solomon, Robert Hanoman and only Esau Shamshudin and Dharamdeo Sawh were not present – it was particularly significant for honoring life member Joe Solomon.

On hand to present an exquisitely beautiful crystal trophy to his longtime cricketing idol Joe Solomon – whom he was now meeting in person for the first time, thanks to the LGC and Aleem Hussain – was Ramesh Sunich, owner of Trophy Stall. So significant was the occasion to Ramesh, that in addition to donating the trophy, he brought his entire family – his lovely wife Devi wife and their children – to share in the delightful moment at the LGC.

Ramesh indicated, “I was invited several times [to come to the LGC] but after seeing the condition of the course and recent developments in the sport, I am now ready to join.” The pressing invitation of Club President Aleem Hussain, as well as his observation of the significant developments taking place at the Club over the past two years, sparked his interest and enthusiasm which were fired even more when he visited the Club and saw first-hand this day, what he had only been hearing about.

Trophy Stall has over 2 decades been supportive of golfing and the Lusignan Golf Club as well as several sports disciplines and organizations in Guyana, providing top quality trophies and being regular sponsors of major events.

The day’s performance was with the usual keen rivalry amongst the members of each Flight, but it was veteran Mike Gayadin’s cool Best Gross of 77, giving him a tournament Best Net of 65 that excelled. In that 10-18 Flight, which usually sees the keenest competition, Mike led the group comfortably, followed by 2nd place winner George Bulkan (69/15) who won off a tie with sharp Rakesh Harry (69/14). Following these were Rabindranauth Persaud (70/16), Mahindranauth Tewari (72/13), Dr Joaan Deo (72/15), Aasrodeen Shaw ((73/13), Deoram Dinanauth (73/16), and William Walker (75/11). Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud from this group won the Longest Drive prize for a drive of approximately 320 yds.

In the 0-9 group, former Captain Patrick Prashad, who is probably the most consistent golfer in the Winners Row, delivered 71/9 to beat Mike Mangal (71/8) in a tie for 1st place. The nearest follower was President Aleem Hussain – 75/9.

In the 19-36 group, Paton George performed superbly scoring 70/19, to lead away from 2nd place former Club President Brian Hackett (72/22) – returning to the winners Circle after some time. Coming close on their heels was last May’s winner of the Flight – Troy Cadogan – who produced a great 73/26. He was followed by Maurice Solomon (75/26), Eureka Giddings (78/28) and Eion Blue (81/28).

Returning to the club after many years’ absence was Harry Persaud, a major contributor to the club in past years and now a prominent member of the rice production community in Wales. Minister of Communities, the honorable Ronald Bulkan participated in the day’s play, giving honour to the life members and witnessing a great back-9 score from his son George. Past Club President Jerome Khan also ensured that he came to offer honour and congratulations to the life members.

For more information on the Lusignan Golf Club or if you are interested in learning to play the game, kindly contact 668-7419 or the Club at 220-5660, or visit our Facebook page lusignangolfclub.