File on Leopold Street Christmas Day killing almost complete

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers yesterday told the court that the file on the death of Latoya Haywood is almost complete. Twenty-three year-old Sheleza Ellis is on remand for the murder in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

According to the prosecutor, they are awaiting the Post Mortem Examination (PME) report of the deceased to know the cause of death. Following this being submitted to the prosecution the file will be completed and ready for the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) to commence.

Attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon, who is representing the accused, asked that on the next occasion that the matter is called, full disclosure of evidence in the case should be made to the defence.

He also asked that a motorcar which was impounded by the police at the Brickdam Police Station to be returned to Ellis’s boyfriend, Alfie Garraway. The lawyer stated that Garraway is the owner of the car. However, it was not registered in his name.

To this, the magistrate stated that his request may be granted on the next occasion that the matter will be called. Ellis who hails from Charlotte Street, Georgetown will return to court on February 13, 2020.

She was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on January 23, 2020, at Georgetown, Haywood, called ‘Toya’ succumbed to the wounds she received on Christmas Day..

Kaieteur News had reported that Haywood of 57 Leopold and Cross Streets, Georgetown, succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) one month after being stabbed.

The victim, a 29-year-old mother of two, was nursing injuries after receiving a stab wound in the region of the heart, on Christmas Day last.

Reports indicated that the incident took place around 07:30hrs on the day in question. The victim, who was in company of her family members, had attended a Christmas Eve party in Leopold Street.

It is alleged that Latoya was engaged in a conversation with Garraway and this sparked a heated argument between the accused and her partner. In attempts to calm the woman down Garraway reportedly placed Ellis in a car and tried to leave.

Family members of the victim had told this publication that as the car was leaving, they allegedly saw someone push out their hand through the vehicle window and stabbed Latoya.