Extension sought to continue investigation into suspected cattle thief’s execution

Feb 04, 2020 News 0

Investigators on the Corentyne have opted to seek an extension from the Director of Public Prosecutions to continue their investigation into the execution-style killing of suspected cattle rustler Parmanand Lakram called “Bachan” of Number 68 Village, Berbice.

Shot dead: Parmanand Lakram called ‘Bachan’

Police sources have clarified and confirmed that there are three main suspects in custody for the murder while there are several others “detained for questioning”. The three main suspects who have since admitted their role in the crime are still accusing each other of firing the shots and killing Lakram.
Meanwhile, as the relatives of Lakram continue to grieve for his untimely death, several persons including police sources, have disclosed that Lakram “for a while now” has been carrying out “cattle rustling”.
He is accused of stealing unbranded cattle and branding them as his own. On many occasions Lakram was confronted by cattle owners who were the owners of some of the unbranded animals.
One businessman from the area told Kaieteur News that “they destroyed people livelihood; people who reared with birds, goat and sheep. He and other friends were involved in cattle rustling. Ask about him around the village and you will hear”.
Police had told this publication that based on the investigation, Lakram and two other workers had ventured into the Number 67 Village backdam to untie unbranded cattle and load them into his modified minibus.
Thereafter, the said cattle, which reportedly belonged to other cattle farmers, would be branded by him as if he owned the cattle. This, an investigator said, “was a regular thing for him”.
However, some men who are allegedly connected to other cattle farmers concocted a plan to “get rid of him” as a way of stopping him from committing his illegal activities.
He was put under surveillance and trailed by the men using Lakram’s motorcycle, which he always leaves parked with the key in the ignition near his residence in 68 Village. The suspects caught up with Lakram in the back-dam; he identified one by shouting his name, then multiple bullets were pumped into his body seconds after.
Lakram collapsed on the left rear-end wheel of his minibus. The men escaped and abandoned the motorcycle a short distance away where a ranch house was located.
Lakram’s two workmen who were keeping safe in the vegetation eventually ran out, only to find him blood soaked with gunshot wounds about his body, dead.
A 9 mm pistol was used to execute the suspected cattle thief, police said. Seven spent shells were recovered from the scene.
Investigations are in progress.

 

