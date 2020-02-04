Barbados PM conferred with honorary national award

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, has been appointed as an Honorary Member of the Order of Roraima.

The Barbados PM was decorated with the insignia by President David Granger during a simple investiture ceremony held at the Ministry of Presidency, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown yesterday.

The presentation was made in presence of several dignitaries and State officials including Chancellor of the Judiciary and chairperson of the Advisory Council for the Orders, Justice Yonette Cummings- Edwards.

In her remarks, Justice Cummings-Edwards noted that the Constitution of the Orders of Guyana provides for the award to be made to any distinguished citizen of another country who has rendered valuable services to Guyana or whom for any other reason the State wishes to honour.

She said that the PM Mottley who is an Attorney-at-Law, QC MP, Barbados’s eighth Prime Minister and the first female to shatter the glass ceiling and hold that office—is most deserving of the award.

“You most deservedly join the ranks of illustrious Guyanese and other Caribbean citizens who have been bestowed with the honour of a National Award, more particularly, the Order of Roraima.

“This year is the Golden Jubilee. It is significant that this dear land of Guyana pays special honour to a distinguished citizen of CARICOM who has rendered outstanding and valuable services to the Caribbean region.

“The Caribbean is richer for your service. The credentials of Prime Minister Mia Mottley show an impressive list of achievement and a number of first,” the Chancellor added.

In bestowing the second highest national award upon Prime Minister Mottley, President David Granger said that she exemplified dedication to duty and to service to the region.

President Granger said Guyana is honoured on the auspicious observance of the 50th anniversary of it becoming a Republic, to induct the Barbadian Prime Minister into the élite corps of Officers of the Orders of Guyana.

Throughout the ceremony, Prime Minister Mottley was lauded for her sterling contribution to her country and the wider Caribbean.

PM Mottley was hailed as a visionary in the education sector and in youth development. She served as Attorney General, as Deputy Prime Minister and the first female to hold that position.

She was also the first female Opposition Leader and Party Leader. She holds the distinction of being one of the youngest Barbadians to be assigned a ministerial portfolio as Minister of Education and Member of Parliament.

Prime Minister Mottley is currently the Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM. She is passionate about regional integration.

Prime Minister Mottley has strongly represented the economic interest of the Caribbean.