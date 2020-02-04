Latest update February 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Kellon Reid preparing for anticipated explosive showdown; aspires for podium finish

Feb 04, 2020 Sports

Another Linden athlete, Kellon Reid is aiming high and that is, finishing on the podium come this Sunday when the 6th Kares Crossfit and Lotus Hardware Caribbean Fitness Challenge comes off at the National Park Tarmac.

Kellon Reid captured at the 2019 Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge.

This year’s competition, the biggest ever in terms of cash prizes, is anticipated to also attract the largest crowd ever as the sport continues to grow and catch on in Guyana. Reid, who like his training colleague, Omisi Williams has had a bit of overseas exposure in their still budding CrossFit careers, is hoping to upset the big guns this time around.
“Preparation for this competition is going real good for me. I and my fellow addict, Omisi had to make several trips to Georgetown to get and keep in shape and we’ve managed to put in a lot of work.”
There is no short cut to getting good results and Reid who said that he has been in the sport for four years now is confident of doing well.
“I actually see myself on the podium this time around due to the fact that this is the hardest I’ve ever trained. When it comes to the overseas guys, well I know they are some of the best around the Caribbean and they will bring their A game so it will be a showdown. Nevertheless I’m remaining focused.”
The top five athletes in both male and female categories would receive cash prizes as follows; $500,000, $400,000, $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000.
Tickets for the event are on sale at KaresCrossfit – Queenstown, Genesis Fitness Gym – Durban Street, and Fitness Express – Sheriff Street at $1000 each, children Under 10 would be admitted free of charge. (Franklin Wilson)

