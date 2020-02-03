Thief struck down by car after snatching woman’s purse

Latest update February 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Mere seconds after he reportedly rode up behind a woman and snatched her purse, a 27-year-old man was struck down by a car while making his escape.
He sustained a broken left leg and neck injuries, and is at the Georgetown Public Hospital under police guard.
The incident occurred last Friday around 14:30hrs.
Kaieteur News understands the man’s intended victim was walking in the vicinity of the Botanical Garden on Vlissingen Road, when the would-be thief, who was riding a motorcycle, snatched her purse.
But while attempting to race away from the scene, he was collided with a car.
When contacted a source at the city hospital stated the suspect suffered fractures in three areas on his left leg.
