Thief struck down by car after snatching woman’s purse

Mere seconds after he reportedly rode up behind a woman and snatched her purse, a 27-year-old man was struck down by a car while making his escape.

He sustained a broken left leg and neck injuries, and is at the Georgetown Public Hospital under police guard.

The incident occurred last Friday around 14:30hrs.

Kaieteur News understands the man’s intended victim was walking in the vicinity of the Botanical Garden on Vlissingen Road, when the would-be thief, who was riding a motorcycle, snatched her purse.

But while attempting to race away from the scene, he was collided with a car.

When contacted a source at the city hospital stated the suspect suffered fractures in three areas on his left leg.