Latest update February 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sinclair slams century for GYO in drawn encounter

Feb 03, 2020 Sports 0

Jason Sinclair struck a fine unbeaten century, but Ace Warriors managed to hold on for a draw against Gandhi Youth Organisation when the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament continued yesterday.

Divesh Ramjattan

Leading by 191, GYO declared on 226-6 in 24 overs, batting a second time. Sinclair struck 17 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 101 off 56 balls while C

Jason Sinclair

hris Deonarine made an even half century.

Set 418 to win, Ace Warriors closed on 128-9 off 36 overs. N. White made 40, while Mark Cumberbatch scored 30 not out. Divesh Ramjattan captured 3-24 off 10 overs, while Demeter Cameron took 2-14.The second day’s play started at 12:15 hrs due to early morning showers which resulted in seepage onto the pitch. Scores: GYO 272 and 226-6 dec. drew with Ace Warriors 81 and 128-9.

More in this category

Sports

Seven athletes qualify at AAG CARIFTA Trials

Seven athletes qualify at AAG CARIFTA Trials

Feb 03, 2020

By Calvin Chapman The Athletics Association of Guyana(AAG) held their fourth development meet of the year and first Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) trials yesterday at the National Track...
Read More
6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge ….Linden’s Omisi Williams aiming for the center podium spot

6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge...

Feb 03, 2020

Sinclair slams century for GYO in drawn encounter

Sinclair slams century for GYO in drawn encounter

Feb 03, 2020

Seebarran to make radical debut this season

Seebarran to make radical debut this season

Feb 03, 2020

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40 overs cricket …Nannan, Forrester & LaRose spur GCC to lead

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40 overs cricket...

Feb 03, 2020

Billingy cops gold; Johnson, Van Lange through to final

Billingy cops gold; Johnson, Van Lange through to...

Feb 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • HONESTY IS A LONELY WORD

    Any political system which has to rely on the integrity of its personnel to ensure its effectiveness is doomed to failure.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019