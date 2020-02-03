Sinclair slams century for GYO in drawn encounter

Jason Sinclair struck a fine unbeaten century, but Ace Warriors managed to hold on for a draw against Gandhi Youth Organisation when the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament continued yesterday.

Leading by 191, GYO declared on 226-6 in 24 overs, batting a second time. Sinclair struck 17 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 101 off 56 balls while C

hris Deonarine made an even half century.

Set 418 to win, Ace Warriors closed on 128-9 off 36 overs. N. White made 40, while Mark Cumberbatch scored 30 not out. Divesh Ramjattan captured 3-24 off 10 overs, while Demeter Cameron took 2-14.The second day’s play started at 12:15 hrs due to early morning showers which resulted in seepage onto the pitch. Scores: GYO 272 and 226-6 dec. drew with Ace Warriors 81 and 128-9.