Seebarran to make radical debut this season

Go-kart and group one champion, Raymond Seebarran, will be taking his racing to the next level this season on the SR3 Radicals scene after striking a deal with Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) based racing outfit ‘Team Fast Parts’ that is owned by Trinidadian Jerry Abdul.

Seebarran, speaking with Kaieteur Sport, express delight with the opportunity and he posited that this is a welcomed challenge since he has basically conquered the local competition.

“I am getting the hang of the car fast although this is my first time behind the wheel of the radical and I love it. During my first training at Bushy Park (Barbados) I turned in some decent times with my best in the mid 59 seconds but me and my team have already identified the mistakes I am making and we will get it fixed in time for the first meet in March”, Seebarran noted.

Seebarran is being trained by Kokoro Performance that is based in England and he is set to return to Barbados in a few weeks’ time for another round of Radicals’ racing training.

The Radicals Caribbean Cup lasts six rounds with two each in Barbados, T&T and one each in Jamaica and Guyana at the November International Race meet. Seebarran will be in competitive action when round one speeds off on March 15-16 in Barbados.

Apart from Team Fast Parts, Seebarran has received invaluable support from Fast Parts Limited, Garage 61, Richtune, C.R. Boodoosingh & Sons, Techpoint Tuning, HB4 Tuning, Bhola’s Marketing, Bushy Park Circuit Inc., Ray’s One Stop Auto Parts, Crumbs N’ Cream Café, Clearview Windscreen Repairs, Big Kahuna Hot Dogs and Express Designs. (Calvin Chapman)