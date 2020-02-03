Man allegedly shot by police after taunting them about ‘blank bullets’

– was said to be armed with cutlass

A labourer of Parika, East Bank Essequibo was shot by police ranks, whom he had allegedly approached while brandishing a cutlass and taunting them about having ‘blank bullets.’

Police identified the wounded man as 26-year-old Ravindra Sugrim and said the incident occurred last Friday near Sugrim’s home.

Police and the wounded man’s relatives have given contrasting accounts of what transpired.

Police allege that they went to the area after receiving a report that Sugrim, who was allegedly intoxicated, was threatening some of his neighbours.

When they arrived, Sugrim was reportedly still armed with the cutlass.

Police claim that when the ranks attempted to arrest him, Sugrim, still holding the cutlass, began to approach them, while taunting the ranks “about the effectiveness of their firearms.”

It was then that the ranks shot him, police said.

An official said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

But the injured man’s cousin, Anita McDonald, said Sugrim and other family members were sitting in front of their Parika Façade home at around 13:00 hrs when “a very troublesome resident” began recording their conversation on a mobile phone.

“The bai deh taping we all the time so my cousin ask he, ‘wuh me do yuh, why you taping we’ and he go in front they gap and ask he mother why she son was taping us and that caused a problem, they start one cussing.”

According to McDonald, the quarrel subsided, but later that afternoon, a police van drove up to their gap and the ranks attempted to arrest her cousin, Ravindra Sugrim.

“He went backdam and come back and the police come and they try to arrest he and he resist…he keep walking backwards to the canal so they couldn’t touch he.”

The woman alleged that the ranks told her cousin ‘if you try fuh run, we gon shoot’ to which her cousin replied ‘ayo shoot me with ayo blank bullets’.

“He was kidding, he didn’t know that they had real bullets and the police shoot he, two times and he jump in the canal and my brother jump behind he.”

She stated that her family members pulled her cousin out of the canal. They were reportedly instructed to place him in the police van.

He was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he underwent surgery.