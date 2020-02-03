GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40 overs cricket …Nannan, Forrester & LaRose spur GCC to lead

Raj Nannan hit 67 whileWinston Forrester and

Carlos LaRose had four wickets each to spearhead GCC to a 62-run win against MYO in a top of the table clash in the GCA’s NBS second division 40 overs cricket tournament at Bourda yesterday.

GCC opted to bat first on a good track and fast outfield and led by a 75-run sixth wicket partnership between Nannan, who hit six fours and two in his 48-ball 67 and Skipper Devon Lord, who reached the boundary twice and cleared it three times in his 45, GCC were bowled out for 217 in 39 overs.

Movindra Dindyal, who hit five fours in 44 ball 35 and Forrester with a cameo 34 from just 19 balls with five fours and a six supported with the bat as Christopher Surat (4-21), Timour Mohammed (4-44) and Rudolph Singh (2-32) bowled well for MYO who were dismissed for 155 in 36.4 overs.

Richard Latif led the fight with 63 from 73 balls with five fours and two sixes and added 97 for the second wicket with Skipper Kemraj Ramdeen who contributed 40 from 74 balls with a single six but nobody else got into double figures.

LaRose, who removed Singh at 7-1, finished with 4-29 in an impressive spell of seam bowling, while off-spinner Forrester had a good all round day at the office by capturing 4-27 and was on a hat-trick when Surat and Naveed Ali were trapped LBW off consecutive balls.

MYO slipped from 100-1 when Latif with three fours and four sixes from 68 balls, who reached his fifty by dumping Forrester onto the Hockey Court, hit Lord to long-on and lost their last nine wickets for 55 runs despite Ramdeen’s solid innings.

But when Ramdeen was LBW to Forrester at 124-4, the end was shift at MYO were replaced at the top of the points table by GCC who started the game in second place.

In the other game at the Queen’s College ground, Transport beat Bel Air Rubis by four wickets with Transport dismissing Bel Air Rubis, who were asked to bat on the rough and sandy ground, for 207 in 38.5 overs and responding with 208-6 in 28.2 overs.

Bel Air Rubis were looking good when Keon Franklyn, who made 85 with nine fours and four sixes and Orlando Persaud, who hit 48 with six fours and two sixes, were batting.

But once they were dismissed, only Shivnarine Budhu with 32 decorated with three fours and six, offered resistance as Transport Skipper Shawn Massiah (4-34) and Mark Baptiste (2-35) bowled well.

Transport were led to victory by Devon Allen who smashed four fours and five sixes in an attractive 75 and got support from Sunil Singh who scored 38 with six boundaries which included a six.

Massiah was unbeaten 20 as Dexter Jones took 2-38 and Ganesh Balkaran had 2-42 in a losing effort. (Sean Devers)