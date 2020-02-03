Final set of teams seal knockout berths tomorrow

With several teams yet to seal their respective berths to the knockout round, the final night of group action in the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship commences tomorrow at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Kingston will match skills with Island All-Stars from 19:00hrs in the opening match, while Belfield Warriors tackle Stabroek Ballers from 19:30hrs and Showstoppers oppose Avocado Ballers from 20:00hrs. In the fourth encounter, Sparta Boss battle Bad-a-Yard from 20:30hrs, while Future Stars tackle Alexander Village from 21:00hrs and Broad Street take aim at Sophia from 21:30hrs.

In the final two matches, Gold is Money lock horns with Albouystown from 22:00hrs and Bent Street tangle with North East La Penitence at 22:30hrs. Meanwhile, Gold is Money, Sophia, Broad Street, Ansa McAl, Spartacus and Mocha sealed their berths to the next round. Gold is Money mauled Belfield Warriors 8-0.

Michael Pedro fashioned a hat-trick in the ninth, 18th and 19th minutes while Andrew Murray bagged a double in the second and 14th minutes. Adding goals in the 12th, 16th and 17th minutes respectively were Jamal Pedro, Phillip Rowley and Randolph Wagner. On the other hand, Sophia edged Kingston 2-1.

Dwayne Lowe netted in the eighth and 18th minutes. For the loser, Stephon Reynolds scored in the ninth minute. Meanwhile, Broad Street crushed Island All-Stars 4-0. Tiquan Taylor scored three times in the 10th, 11th and 17th minutes, while Brad Evans netted in the 20th minute.

Similarly Ansa McAl dismissed Back Circle 2-0. Reon Hopkinson and Akin Curry scored in the 18th and 19th minutes respectively. Likewise, Spartacus defeated Melanie 3-1. Simeon Moore, Shamar Kowlen and Derwin Bourne scored in the second, fourth and seventh minutes apiece. For the loser, Tyreek Cummings netted in the 12th minute.

Also, Mocha crushed Spot-7 by a 3-0 score. Dellon John scored in the 11th and 14th minutes, while Teon Jones netted in the 12th minute.

In other results, Albouystown defeated Stabroek Ballers 3-1, while Leopold Street and Rio All-Stars battled to a 0-0 affair. Winner of the event will pocket $600,000 and the championship trophy, while the second place side will collect $400,000 and the respective accolade.

On the other hand, the third and fourth place unit will receive $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.