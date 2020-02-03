Drunk labourer on the run after killing twin brother

Latest update February 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
A 44-year-old man is on the run after killing his twin during a drunken argument yesterday at Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
Police identified the slain man as Winford Jacob, of Bonking Sand Road Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara and Blueberry Hill, Linden. The suspect, Kennedy Jacob, also 44, is from Blueberry Hill, Linden.
Police said that the two brothers and the victim’s wife had been drinking at a Soesdyke bar, but left for home at around 2:30 hrs.
During the journey, Winford Jacob, the suspect, and his twin got into an argument over Winford’s constant abuse of his sibling’s sister-in-law.
A fight ensued, during which Winford allegedly attacked his brother with a bottle.
In retaliation, the suspect, who had a knife, allegedly stabbed his brother to the right armpit and upper chest.
He then fled towards the Soesdyke Linden Highway.
The mortally wounded brother was later found lying face-down on the southern parapet of the Soesdyke public road. He was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting an autopsy..
