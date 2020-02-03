Billingy cops gold; Johnson, Van Lange through to final

Jasmine Billingy turned in an outstanding performance to win the final of the Women’s U21 category when the Guyana Table Tennis Association Senior National Championship continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Billingy beat Thuraia Thomas 3 sets to one before getting the better of Crystal Melville 3-0 and Samara Sukhai 3-1 as she chalked six points to emerge as champion. Thomas took the runner up spot while Melville finished in third position.

Elishaba Johnson and Jonathan Van Lange won their respective semi final encounters in the B Class open and Men’s U21 singles. They were set to face off in the finals last night.

Johnson beat Isaiah Layne by four sets to two, while Van Lange overcame Brandon Belle 4-1 in the semi finals of the B Class open.

In the semi finals of the U21 Men’s singles, Johnson defeated Layne 3-2, while Van Lange beat Colin Wong 3-0.

In the Men’s round robin play off, Shemar Britton beat Krystian Sahadeo 3-0 and Narren Persaud 3-0 to advance to the last 16; Sahadeo also made it through from the group with a 3-1 win over Persaud.

Christopher Franklin advanced after topping his group with wins over Terrence Rausch and Shavin Green; both being 3-0. Rausch also advance with a

3-0 win against Green.Joel Alleyne registered 3-0 victories over Warren Hackshaw and Carl Handy respectively to secure his spot in the last 16, while Hackshaw beat Handy 3-0 to advance. Nigel Bryan and Isaiah Layne cemented their places in the quarter finals; Bryan earned 3-0 wins over Layne, Remy Taitt and Carring Hector, while Layne won 3-0 against Taitt and Hector.

Johnson and Devon Richmond emerged from their group; Johnson beat Richmond 3-2, Abdool Rahim 3-0 and Mark Evans 3-0.

Richmond overcame Rahim 3-0 and Evans 3-0.Van Lange won 3-1, 3-0 and 3-2 against Colin France, Kyle Chung and Troy Mc Rae in that order to book his spot, while France, with 3-0, 3-2 wins over Chung and Mc Rae respectively also advanced.

Jonathan Sankar and Edinho Lewis earned their spots in the quarter finals; Sankar beat Lewis 3-0 and Gerendra Mookram 3-0, while Lewis overcame Cummings 3-0 and Mookram 3-0.

Also earning their places in the last 16 are Brandon Belle, Levi Percival, Jamal Nicholas and Orin Hickinson. (Zaheer Mohamed)