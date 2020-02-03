6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge ….Linden’s Omisi Williams aiming for the center podium spot

By Franklin Wilson

While his thirdplace overall finish last year was encouraging, Linden’s Omisi Williams has indicated that he is going all out for the center podium place this time around when the 6th Kares Crossfit and Lotus Hardware Caribbean Fitness Challenge comes off on Sunday with well over Four Million dollars in cash up for grabs.

All the action will unfold at the National Park Tarmac where thirty-one of the best in the business, male and females from Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname will collide.

Williams, who has had a bit of exposure at the regional level and would have competed against some of the regional athletes destined for Guyana, disclosed that while he would not be taking anyone for granted, he is confident of excelling this time around.

”Well my confidence level is at its peak for the competition. I’ve been putting in some overtime work since I was notified about this competition, working on my weakness, improving my strengths and reviewing tapes from the previous competitions, just to see where

I was lagging.

The focus is always to be on the middle of the podium and to get there my plans are to be in the top rankings for the very first event. I have a history of bad first event placement and that’s my biggest downfall but, none of that this year.”

Just in his third year of competition, Williams would have to be at his A-game if he is to challenge and seek to dethrone defending champion, Dillon ‘The Beast’ Mahadeo who is going after his fifth consecutive title in the six year history of the competition.

Training he said has been very taxing given the fact that, since Linden does not have some of the equipment he has to make the long trek to the city to ensure that he has access to same.

”Training has been intense as I would have indicated to you in previous conversations that some equipment we don’t have in Linden, so I make the sacrifice of heading to the Georgetown just to get exposure to that equipment. On this note, I just want to extend thanks to KaresCrossfit for granting me access to their facility when I’m in Georgetown.

I’d also like to express gratitude to Perry’s Fitness Gym where I train in Linden, free of charge.”

Commenting on the overseas athletes, Williams posited that to be the best you have to beat the best so he welcomes the overseas athletes to Guyana.

”It’s not easy trying the beat these guys, I have had a few encounters with some of them from last year’s competition, the Surinamese and then when I was in Trinidad I competed against some of them and the Bajan who is coming. They’re really, really good so if we want to represent Guyana and keep the 592 flag on the podium, we have to step our game up, bring our A game.”

Meanwhile, the prizes are as follows, 1st Place $500,000, 2nd Place $400,000, 3rd Place $300,000, 4th Place $200,000 and 5th Place $100,000. Every other athlete will be given a participation award of $15,000.

KaresCrossFit and Lotus Hardware will also recognise athletes age 30 and over and in this regard the top three would be rewarded as follows; 1st Place $100,000, 2nd Place $75,000 and 3rd Place $50,000.

Sponsors for the event are KaresCrossFit, Lotus Hardware, AnsaMcAl with their I Cool Water and Lucozade brands, MVP Sports, Berkinstock Guyana, Pollo Tropical, Star Party Rentals, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Fitness Express and Genesis Fitness Gym.

Tickets for the event are on sale at KaresCrossfit – Queenstown, Genesis Fitness Gym – Durban Street, and Fitness Express – Sheriff Street at $1000 each, children Under 10 would be admitted free of charge.