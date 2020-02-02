US bans travellers from China as coronavirus toll spikes

Latest update February 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Beijing criticises US move temporarily barring entry to most foreigners who had been in China in the past two weeks.The United States has declared a public health emergency and temporarily banned the entry of foreign nationals who travelled to China recently, joining a growing list of nations to impose travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 250 people and infected thousands.
Feb 02, 2020GNIC SC, Everest Cricket Club and Muslim Youth Organisation registered victories when play in the Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society Ltd. 40-over second division tournament continued...
Feb 02, 2020
Feb 02, 2020
Feb 02, 2020
Feb 02, 2020
Feb 02, 2020
There are things about your country that as a mature citizen you have to know, you must know, and if you don’t, you are... more
Any political system which has to rely on the integrity of its personnel to ensure its effectiveness is doomed to failure.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If ever there was a time in global politics when governments did not indulge in deliberately and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]