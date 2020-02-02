Chopping spree lands three in hospital two in lockup

A dispute among several relatives last Friday in the Sophia community has left three persons hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and two in police custody. The incident occurred at Lot 5 ‘D’ Field Sophia, Georgetown; the dwelling place of three families.

Kaieteur News understands that the dispute among the inhabitants of the home started months ago and usually stemmed from persons not wanting to pay for electricity use.

The victims who all live at the same address, but share different rooms, have been identified as 25- year-old Joshua Sullivan, 22-year-old John Sullivan and 23-year-old Edward Skeete.

Due to the incident, the victims sustained injuries to their head, back and legs. While the Sullivan’s are reacting to medication, Mr. Skeete remains unconscious.

According to reports, the families live together and equally use electricity in the home. They would take turns to purchase electricity since the home is being powered by a pre-paid meter from the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL).

However, things took a turn for the worst last Thursday morning, when the previous amount of electricity that was brought for the meter were consumed and neither of the families was willing to purchase any.

In an interview, one of the residents, Shelly Sullivan, mother of Joshua and John Sullivan, told Kaieteur News, “Everybody does live at the same address since it’s a family house; but every time Melissa (only name given) got to buy credit [electricity for the meter] is a problem knowing that her family does use the most of the electricity.

“Is she and she man and six children live together and everybody else living there ain’t got any children.”

According to the woman, last Thursday when the electricity ran out, Melissa was informed by the other dwellers to purchase but she declined with an explanation that “I don’t have to use anymore light”.

This angered the other residents and a heated argument ensued. It then turned violent when her spouse struck John Sullivan with a piece of wood.

Ms. Sullivan further stated that after realising what had happened, John’s brother, Joshua, intervened in the argument and this further angered the man who then went to the back of the house and get hold of a cutlass.

He then reportedly started to chop the three cousins who did not realise he was closing in behind them, armed with the dangerous weapon.

According to sources, while no one received more than two chop wounds, it is the area that was injured that cause the relatives to be hospitalised.

After the incident, the matter was reported to the Turkeyen Police Station and the arrest was subsequently carried out.

Those in custody are Melissa and her spouse.