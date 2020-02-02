Seven Ministers among those failing to declare assets to Integrity Commission

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, is listed at the top of names of Members of Parliament who are yet to declare their assets to the Integrity Commission.

The Commission released a new list of defaulting officials on Friday. The list publicised via the Official Gazette noted that as of January 24, 2020 over seventy-four persons in public life failed to submit their declaration for the period July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019.

In addition to Williams, the list included Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, Minister of Social Cohesion With Responsibilities For Youth Culture and Sports George Norton; Minister of Public Service Tabitha Sarrabo- Haley; Minister of Communities Annette Ferguson; Minister within the Ministry of Presidency with the responsibility for Youth, Simona Broomes; and Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Valerie Adams-Yearwood.

Former MPs Jennifer Wade, Rajcoomarie Bancroft, John Adams, Richard Allen, Mervyn Williams, Michael Carrington, Jermaine Figueira, Audwin Rutherford, Barbara Patricia Pilgrim, Donna Mathoo, Reynard Ward and Dr. Rupert Roopnarine are also named.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland and Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, were also named. The list also includes a number of employees from various Government agencies and Ministries.

To this end, the Integrity Commission named Central Housing and Planning Authority, (CH&PA) Chief Executive Officer, Lelon Saul, Ministry of Public Health, Permanent Secretary Collette Adams.

For the Ministry of Agriculture, Chief Technical Officer George Jervis; Head of the Agricultural Project Cycle Unit Cecil Seepersaud; Chief Fisheries Officer Denzil Roberts; Former Principal Assistant Secretary Andrea Bancroft.

In the Ministry of Business, Dawn Holder-Cush, Director of the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission.

For Ministry of Communities, Emil McGarrell – Permanent Secretary; Naeem Khan Coordinator Engineering Service; Surendra Khayyam- Principal Regional Development Officer; Denise Hodge – legal officer, Susan Bullen Legal Officer; Danielle Campbell-Lowe – Public Relations Officer; Eugene Gilbert Technical Coordinator.

The publication of names comes weeks after the Integrity Commission reported that it is unable publish and gazette the names of public officers who are delinquent in filing their declarations owing to financial constraints.

Chairman of the Board Kumar Doraisami, had noted that inadequate funding for the effective execution of the Commission’s mandate has been hindering the work of the Commission.

Under the law, the main purpose of the Integrity Commission is to scrutinise public officers to ensure that they do not use their offices for financial gain.

According to the law, public officers including the President, Permanent Secretaries, Director of Public Prosecutions, Auditor General, Commissioner of Police, the Army Chief, Heads of the Service Commissions, Foreign Affairs officials, Judges and Magistrates and Department Heads are required to declare their assets to the commission.

Also required to submit declaration forms of their earnings and gifts received are Regional Executive Officers, the Chief Elections Officer, Mayors, Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of state companies, Registrars of Lands and the Commissioner-General of Guyana Revenue Authority, along with Presidential Advisors, and Heads of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and Guyana Forestry Commission.