Our country is now stable and safe, and will remain so with this government

Every time Guyana holds National and Regional elections, a new government is sworn in, whether it is made up of members of the incumbent party or another. Either way, it is considered a new government.

The advancement of Guyana’s security and prosperity is of utmost importance to us. This APNU+AFC government has started this country down that road, and with the electorate’s vote next month, we will continue to clean up the institutions and messy political situations we found in 2015.

We will continue to implement new programmes, build new infrastructure, donate/present computers to our children to prepare them and their parents for the brave new world of high technology. With heavy investments in Education, Guyana is on its way back to the top tier of the CXC where we used to be before 2000.

The PPP has continued to demonstrate an appalling ignorance of its country’s history, but this is not the forum for a lesson on the PPP’s reliance on our pre-independence legacy of social divisions, bitterness and distrust. Guyana is now entering its future with a brand new legacy, and we urge all citizens to keep your eyes on the prize.

This Coalition Government is more determined than ever to strengthen our national pride through unity among communities. No division of any kind will do Guyana any good, and we are very certain that none of our foreign partners in trade, or in diplomacy, is advocating for this nation to lose the momentum we have gained.

They all have a vested interest in seeing Guyana peaceful, stable and prosperous; in seeing our citizens and their business interests safe from piracy, banditry, governmental and institutional corruption. They want what we want, to see us unite to fight our common enemy like Venezuela. That country has been hell bent on stealing three-quarters of Guyana’s land – the entire Essequibo region – and all of our Exclusive Maritime Economic Zone where the undersea oil fields are located, and where a number of internationally renowned oil and gas producers have brought up first oil.

We must, in all situations keep the proceeds from OUR resources, our oil, gold, diamonds, and forests for our people.

Guyana stands on the threshold of wealth, possibly greatness, but the PPP’s constant harping is robbing us of the excitement we all should be feeling, that anticipation of great things coming to us. They are confusing you, and distracting you, preventing you from concentrating on the new businesses you should be preparing for.

While the government is doing its job to protect the income from all our natural resources in order to distribute it evenly among the entire population from Region One (Barima-Waini) to Region 10 (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice) where even more natural resources like bauxite and kaolin are in bountiful supply), you have to grab the new job opportunities and openings for new business. You cannot allow yourself to be distracted or you can lose those opportunities to expatriates who want them badly. This land is your land, so step up!

Our foreign partners are aware that the Guyana economy is developing. They have participated in the crafting of Guyana’s long-term sustainable development plans and the Green State Development Strategy: Vision 2040, as well as the Guyana Natural Resources Fund and other new legislation to make sure that our oil resources are prudently managed. They have witnessed Guyana’s efforts to change our financial/banking systems in adherence to the global anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism requirements.

Our country is now stable and safe, and it will remain so once the Coalition Government is allowed to continue our transformation.

A point to note – every promise that the PPP is making in their election campaign is mirroring the Coalition’s programmes already in place. We notice that they are promising to re-open the same sugar estates they had run bankrupt and had put up for divestment in 2010. They are promising to reduce the same 16% Value Added Tax they had imposed. The Coalition Government has since reduced it to 14% with a further reduction to come. The PPP is promising everything that they failed to deliver in the 23 years when they ruled this nation. It’s too little, too late.

Guyana is moving up with programmes already in place for you and your children when you elect APNU+AFC as the new government for the 2020-2025 term.

