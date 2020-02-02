Latest update February 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Guyanese man dead in Tortola accident

Feb 02, 2020

Police have confirmed that one man is dead while another is in critical medical condition following two separate traffic accidents on the main island of Tortola.

Dead: Reon Stephens

The dead man has been identified as 25-year-old Guyanese national, and resident of Great Mountain, Reon Stephens.
Stephens was involved in an accident on the dual carriageway early yesterday morning.
“Stephens was taken by ambulance to the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Details surrounding the accident are still unclear. Investigations are ongoing in this matter,” the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) said in a media release on Saturday.

The remains of the SUV.

In the meantime, police have identified 29-year-old Vincentian and Diamond Estate resident, Keron Andrews, as the victim that was involved in a separate “late-night” accident hours before.
“Andrews was taken by ambulance to [the] Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital where he underwent surgery for injuries sustained. He remains in critical condition. Details surrounding the accident are still unclear,” the RVIPF said.
Police said investigations are also ongoing in that unrelated matter.

 

 

 

