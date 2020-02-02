Guyanese man dead in Tortola accident

Latest update February 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Police have confirmed that one man is dead while another is in critical medical condition following two separate traffic accidents on the main island of Tortola.
The dead man has been identified as 25-year-old Guyanese national, and resident of Great Mountain, Reon Stephens.
Stephens was involved in an accident on the dual carriageway early yesterday morning.
“Stephens was taken by ambulance to the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Details surrounding the accident are still unclear. Investigations are ongoing in this matter,” the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) said in a media release on Saturday.
In the meantime, police have identified 29-year-old Vincentian and Diamond Estate resident, Keron Andrews, as the victim that was involved in a separate “late-night” accident hours before.
“Andrews was taken by ambulance to [the] Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital where he underwent surgery for injuries sustained. He remains in critical condition. Details surrounding the accident are still unclear,” the RVIPF said.
Police said investigations are also ongoing in that unrelated matter.
Feb 02, 2020GNIC SC, Everest Cricket Club and Muslim Youth Organisation registered victories when play in the Georgetown Cricket Association New Building Society Ltd. 40-over second division tournament continued...
Feb 02, 2020
Feb 02, 2020
Feb 02, 2020
Feb 02, 2020
Feb 02, 2020
There are things about your country that as a mature citizen you have to know, you must know, and if you don’t, you are... more
Any political system which has to rely on the integrity of its personnel to ensure its effectiveness is doomed to failure.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If ever there was a time in global politics when governments did not indulge in deliberately and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]