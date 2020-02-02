Forensic accounting comes to Guyana

The Caribbean Institute of Forensic Accounting (CIFA) Guyana Inc. was officially launched at Herdmanston Lodge with a cocktail reception on Friday.

The event was hosted by the partners Mr. Chetram Ramdihal, – CEO of CIFA- Guyana and Mr. Stephon Grey, Founder of CIFA & Director of CIFA Consulting Limited.

The decorated history off CIFA was shared by Mr. Grey in his feature address to the gathering. The Caribbean Institute of Forensic Accounting (CIFA) was established in Trinidad & Tobago in 2008 and remains the only Caribbean-based institute dedicated to providing training in anti-fraud and forensic accounting throughout the region.

CIFA has provided training to industry professionals in approximately 100 organisations spanning 11 Caribbean territories.

Additionally, CIFA collaborates with the Forensic CPA Society of the USA to prepare students for examinations leading towards the FCPA™ (Forensic Certified Public Accountant) designation. Notably, CIFA has conducted successful investigations in places such as Grenada, Ethiopia, China and many other countries both regionally and internationally.

Mr. Grey said that within a few weeks CIFA will have its office in London operational to add to the list of offices in Trinidad, Dominica, St Kitts, Guyana, St Vincent, Jamaica, St Lucia, Barbados and Suriname.

This joint venture will enable CIFA Guyana to provide services in the field of forensic auditing and accounting, fraud auditing, asset tracing and` recovery, investigations, due diligence, procurement audits, document examination, process re-engineering, computer forensics and data recovery, contract compliance auditing, anti-money laundering compliance services, fraud risk and loss management and forensic and anti-fraud training.

Caribbean Institute of Forensic Accounting (CIFA) Guyana Inc. has its registered office at Lot 25 Craig Street & Delph Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown, Guyana.

The team comprises professional personnel with a combined total of over 100 years of experience in the field of Accounting, Auditing, Taxation, Legal, Engineering, Forensics, Training and Management Consultancy.

The combination of vast international and local experience, equips the firm to take a ‘solution team’ approach that maximises the use of limited organisation resources to provide innovative and integrated solutions for all our clients.

CIFA Guyana has as its goal to become the most trusted and respected professional services firm in Guyana.