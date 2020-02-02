De leaders of Guyana encouraging eye pass

For years now, de Waterfalls boss man telling people dat de last thing anybody should want is to have a farriner come and insult de people who live in dis country. Dat use to happen in de colonial days. De farriner use to talk to de local people like if dem was less than people.

Dat change. When some people talk even dem own use to tell dem to have respect fuh de farriner. No matter if dem wrong or right, dem couldn’t talk back to de farriner.

Puppy does tun daag. De people of dis country become dem own boss. Dat is why dem boys get vex when some Russians decide to believe dat dem is de boss. Dem come to Guyana and get millions in concession wha Guyanese never get.

Nuff of dem farriners get – BaiShanLin, Omai, Troy, Aurora, ATN—de GTT boss—Rusal, Barama, Wong On. Now dem got all dem oil company—from Exxon right down; dem contractors and subcontractors—all of dem getting duty free and tax waivers. Dem get concession and tax waivers pon dem underwear dat dem bring to wear.

When de tax people decide to visit Aroaima, up de Berbice River, to see if de GRA was really getting kak because dem hear how Rusal use to get duty free concession pon fuel and after a while, the company became de biggest fuel dealer in dat part of de world.

Imagine how dem boys get vex when Rusal tell de tax people to lef de place or Rusal gon pack up and lef. Rusal got to lef. People seh dem rob Guyana enough and is time fuh dem to go, anyhow. But is de eye pass. Dem come in people house and want to put out people.

Soulja Bai should already call a plane to ship all of dem out de country. But dem boys believe Rusal bluffing bout leaving because bees don’t run and lef honey. Dem rob dis country. Dem hide and report less bauxite than dem ship out.

And de leaders silent and don’t ever think dem stupid. Dem encouraging de eye pass and dem want de people believe dem stupid. But just watch wha deh in dem pocket especially dem shaat ones. Is two things does mek a man keep he hand in he pocket .

Is either to keep down de money or to scratch his nuts.