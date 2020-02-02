Conductor, who drank poison after stabbing Bank Teller to neck, dies

Twenty-four-year old Clifton Richmond, called “Steve”, the minibus conductor who on Thursday ingested a poisonous substance and jumped in the Demerara River after stabbing his reputed wife to her neck Thursday evening, has died.

Richmond was at the Diamond Diagnostics Centre under police guard for the stabbing.

The stabbing occurred in the compound of the Elim Christian Fellowship Church located at Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara sometime after 21:00 hours.

The injured woman was identified as 22-year-old Bank Teller; Sheria Khalil called “Sherry”, of Lot 25 Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, Khalil and the suspect shared a common law relationship and lived together with her parents.

Kaieteur News was informed that Khalil and the suspect had made arrangements to meet at her place of work, Republic Bank’s Water Street branch at 19:30 hours. However, when he showed up, the woman was nowhere to be found.

Richmond was said to have returned home and waited for her to arrive.

At around 21:15 hours, Khalil arrived home, disembarked a bus and her husband went out to the public road to meet her. The two engaged in conversation but this conversation turned sour and quickly developed into an argument.

Kaieteur News understands that Richmond lifted his reputed wife up and ran with her to the nearby church yard. Shortly after, family members heard her ear-piercing screams and rushed to the location.

They found Khalil lying in a pool of blood, bleeding profusely from a gaping wound to her neck.

The suspect who was still standing there proceeded to ingest a poisonous substance and then jumped into the Demerara River but he was later rescued in an unconscious state.

Both Khalil and Richmond were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostics Centre but Khalil was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital to undergo surgery for her injury. She is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

Police sources disclosed that a knife and a bottle, with suspected poison, were retrieved at the scene of the crime.