Accuracy in the petroleum industry depends on routine verification by the GNBS.

STANDARDS IN FOCUS

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), which is empowered under the Weights and Measures Act of 1981, has been mandated to check and verify the accuracy of bulk meters, fuel pumps and other measuring devices used in the petroleum industry.

Verification ensures that the quantities of fuel dispensed using these measuring devices are within the acceptable tolerances; hence, vehicle owners and other consumers can continually rely on the accuracy of fuel provided to them at the time of purchase.

Over 1800 fuel pumps are verified by the GNBS annually. In addition, the GNBS verifies storage tanks, bulk meters and compartments of tanker wagons for bulk suppliers including Sol, Rubis and GUYOIL and those of smaller private companies.

Tanker wagons are also checked by the GNBS to ensure measurement and safety requirements are maintained, prior to licensing by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA).

During the verification process, test measures, which are traceable to international standards are used to determine the accuracy of petrol pumps and bulk meters. These tests measure range in capacity from 2000 litres to five litres.

Their use determines whether measuring devices are under-delivering, over-delivering or are within the acceptable tolerances. For devices that are inaccurate, the necessary adjustments are made and security seals are affixed to the adjustment mechanisms. This is to maintain the integrity of the verification process.

If subsequent checks are conducted by Inspectors of the GNBS and the affixed seals are found to be tampered with or removed, the operators or proprietors can face prosecution.

Further, as it relates to bulk meters and petrol pumps, if for one reason or the other they are not functioning properly, and cannot be verified immediately, the dispensing nuzzles are sealed off by the GNBS to prevent further usage until they are rectified and verified. Meanwhile, owners of tanker wagons that fail inspection and verification requirements are advised to have them rectified and returned for the verification process to be redone.

The entire verification process is intended to protect both suppliers and consumers. When a pump is over delivering fuel, the station is selling at a financial loss. If a pump is under delivering, then drivers are being short-changed.

Similarly, fuel terminals also need to supply the correct quantities of fuel to petrol stations that are their customers so that they too can be satisfied.

The GNBS, therefore, serves as an effective monitor between sellers and consumers, thus ensuring fair trade and business practices and ultimately, protection for all.

Consumers are advised to check fuel pumps for the GNBS approval seals, to make purchases in litres, and to ensure that at the end of the purchase the indicator on the pump has the quantity and/or money value requested.

For further information on this subject, call the GNBS on Telephone number: 219-0065 or 219-0069 or visit the Bureau’s website:www.gnbsgy.org.