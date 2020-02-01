Woman accused of Christmas Day fatal stabbing appears in court

Latest update February 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Twenty-three year-old Sheleza Ellis appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday to have a charge for the capital offence of murder read
to her in connection with the death of Latoya Haywood. This was one week after the victim succumbed (January 23) to injuries sustained as a result of a stabbing that had occurred on Christmas Day,
When the charge was read yesterday by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, the accused was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on January 23, 2020, at Georgetown, Ellis murdered Haywood called ‘Toya’.
Ellis is being represented by attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon. The court was told that the accused hails from Charlotte Street, Georgetown. The woman was remanded to prison until February 3, for her next hearing.
Kaieteur News had reported that Haywood of 57 Leopold and Cross Streets, Georgetown, succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) one month after being stabbed.
The victim, a 29-year-old mother of two, was nursing injuries after receiving a stab wound in the region of the heart, on Christmas Day last.
Reports indicated that the incident took place around 07:30hrs on the day in question. The victim, who was in company of her family members, had attended a Christmas Eve party in Leopold Street.
Feb 01, 2020The Professional Key Shop, Go for Glory Guyana/Suriname cycle group ride, pedaled off from the National Park Thursday Enroute to Corriverton, Berbice for its first leg, and the riders arrived safely...
Feb 01, 2020
Feb 01, 2020
Feb 01, 2020
Feb 01, 2020
Feb 01, 2020
I have always had a good relationship with GECOM chairman, Justice Claudette Singh. Over the years we would encounter each... more
The oil agreement signed between the Government of Guyana and Exxon Mobil should no longer be renegotiated. The agreement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Foreign Ministers of seven Caribbean... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]