Woman accused of Christmas Day fatal stabbing appears in court

Twenty-three year-old Sheleza Ellis appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday to have a charge for the capital offence of murder read

to her in connection with the death of Latoya Haywood. This was one week after the victim succumbed (January 23) to injuries sustained as a result of a stabbing that had occurred on Christmas Day,

When the charge was read yesterday by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, the accused was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on January 23, 2020, at Georgetown, Ellis murdered Haywood called ‘Toya’.

Ellis is being represented by attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon. The court was told that the accused hails from Charlotte Street, Georgetown. The woman was remanded to prison until February 3, for her next hearing.

Kaieteur News had reported that Haywood of 57 Leopold and Cross Streets, Georgetown, succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) one month after being stabbed.

The victim, a 29-year-old mother of two, was nursing injuries after receiving a stab wound in the region of the heart, on Christmas Day last.

Reports indicated that the incident took place around 07:30hrs on the day in question. The victim, who was in company of her family members, had attended a Christmas Eve party in Leopold Street.