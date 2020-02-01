Three in custody for Berbice man found floating in canal

Police are currently grilling three persons in connection with the death of Cleon Outar whose body was found partly submerged in the Republic Canal in New Amsterdam on Monday.

The 29-year-old was found dead by passersby, and an alarm was immediately raised. Details of the events leading up to the time of his demise, given to police by his wife Shamdai Savichar, did not provide clarity. The lawmen reportedly found several loopholes in her statement, and she has since reportedly gone into hiding.

Outar, a labourer, went out with his wife and friends on Saturday night on a drinking spree before going missing and ultimately ending up dead. His body was found and fished out of the canal located near the Region Six RDC building.

His wife had told police that herself and Outar left home Saturday night to have a few drinks at a popular drinking spot in New Amsterdam. According to the woman, the couple and Outar’s friends, bar-hopped for part of the night, and subsequently she was left at another drinking spot in Charles Place, New Amsterdam. She said Outar and his friends then ventured to another bar. The wife claimed that she did not see her husband subsequently.

She told police that she left for home but while calls to his phone over the weekend went unanswered, it was on Monday afternoon that she was informed that a body had been found in the canal.

A visit to the police station had her directed to the Arokium Funeral Home where she positively identified his body.