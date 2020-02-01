Latest update February 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tax chief to keep watchful eye on all costs submitted

Feb 01, 2020 News 0

Commissioner -General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia has given all assurances that he and his team will be keeping a watchful eye on all costs submitted by ExxonMobil for its operations in the Stabroek Block.
The GRA boss gave this commitment at a press conference that was held yesterday afternoon at his Camp Street office, following an update from Kaieteur News that the American company revised its development cost for the Liza Phase One Project from US$4.4B to US3.5B.
He was asked to say if he found the billion-dollar shortfall to be suspicious. But the official answered in the negative. He said that in the oil industry, it is normal that there would be overestimations when companies are going into projects.
The official said, however, that audits of the development costs would be ongoing. Statia said too, that he and his team are relying on the expertise of IHS Markit Limited, a London-based firm, which is currently working alongside the GRA in the audit of the controversial US$900M pre-contract costs Guyana is expected to pay ExxonMobil. That audit, he said, will be completed in three months.
The Commissioner-General said, “What we have done is, we have mirrored the external auditing firm. If they have two petroleum engineers, then we have one there with them so that they can learn. Every skill they brought in, we have someone there so we can learn. We have also been doing our own training as well as training with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”
While noting that he is pleased that the costs are down since it means that less money would have to be recovered by the contractor, he insists that GRA will still do its rigorous audits to ensure the development costs are what ExxonMobil says they are.

More in this category

Sports

Go for Glory cycle ride continues in Suriname today

Go for Glory cycle ride continues in Suriname today

Feb 01, 2020

The Professional Key Shop, Go for Glory Guyana/Suriname cycle group ride, pedaled off from the National Park Thursday Enroute to Corriverton, Berbice for its first leg, and the riders arrived safely...
Read More
RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour 1st Division Team launch “Paying it Forward” Programme

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour 1st Division Team...

Feb 01, 2020

Berbice Basketball Association to pay tribute to Basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Berbice Basketball Association to pay tribute to...

Feb 01, 2020

Let’s Bet Sports onboard with Mocha Village Cup Football

Let’s Bet Sports onboard with Mocha Village Cup...

Feb 01, 2020

Krammer double leads Waramadong male U15 to victory – Waramadong female U15 triumph

Krammer double leads Waramadong male U15 to...

Feb 01, 2020

ICC U-19 World Cup Plate Semi-Final 1 West Indies face-off with South Africa today

ICC U-19 World Cup Plate Semi-Final 1 West Indies...

Feb 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019